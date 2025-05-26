“It May Actually Be Over”: Kyle Busch Fans Share Dismay Over RCR Driver’s Chances to Compete for a Win in the Cup Series

Kyle Busch wrapped up his 13th race of the season with a P15 finish after starting 24th in the Coca-Cola 600. While it might seem he did a good job of climbing nine positions, throughout the race, Busch was vocal about his frustrations, repeatedly complaining over the radio about his car’s tight handling.

Advertisement

His crew made a mid-race adjustment during a pit stop, but it wasn’t the change Busch had in mind. At the end of Stage 1, his patience wore thin.

“It’s impossible to be tighter, the f**k it is… Super tight. You went down on the right front air, that’s the wrong way,” Busch fumed on the radio. But despite the gripes, with limited options, he and Richard Childress have agreed to extend their partnership through 2026. Whether Busch has come to terms with an underwhelming engine or the car’s erratic handling, fans have not.

One NASCAR fan bluntly stated, “Guys. I’ve got to be honest. I’m not sure Kyle Busch gets win #64. I just don’t think RCR can give him a good enough car & the NextGen just doesn’t fit what he wants in a racecar. It may actually be over.”

Many echoed this sentiment, not out of disdain for Busch, but sheer frustration over the situation. Another commented, “It is over, @RCRracing isn’t winning any time soon. Kyle should have stayed at JGR and it will be a decision studied for years to come.”

A third fan added, “I accepted this at the start of the season when him and Harvick were both sitting down talking. I can’t believe it. But I think part of it is the fact that they don’t really have practice anymore and Cup guys can only compete in Xfinity races 5 times max.”

Guys. I’ve got to be honest. I’m not sure Kyle Busch gets win #64. I just don’t think RCR can give him a good enough car & the NextGen just doesn’t fit what he wants in a racecar. It may actually be over. #NASCAR — Opinions on NASCAR (William Richard) (@nascar_opinion) May 26, 2025

A dedicated supporter admitted, “Agree. And I’m a KB fan,” while another echoed, “As a kb fan I’ve had this feeling for a bit.”

Busch currently sits 17th in the driver standings, with one top-five and four top-10 finishes, having led 62 laps this season. Since scoring three wins in the first 16 races of 2023, he’s gone winless — a drought that has now stretched to 70 races after Charlotte.

While victories have dried up, there’s still a flicker of hope as Busch continues to steer the No. 8 Chevy in a sport that he says is really tough and close. His team knows where the improvements are needed — behind the wheel, on pit road, in engineering, and beyond.

But as they work to lift him out of the rut, the question lingers: when, if ever, will Kyle Busch win a Cup Series race again?