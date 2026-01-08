NASCAR Releases Tickets for Upcoming North Wilkesboro Test Session

North Wilkesboro Speedway is officially ready for a moment three decades in the making, as the historic short track prepares to stage its first NASCAR Cup Series points race in 30 years. The points race return will open a side that has remained closed since September 29, 1996, when Jeff Gordon bagged the last points-paying Cup win at the venue. With expectations already running high, track officials have now taken an additional step to build up the excitement by giving fans an early foothold, opening ticket sales for the upcoming test sessions.

In December, officials had already confirmed that 50 additional laps had been added to the race distance. The expansion officially transformed the event into the Window World 450, a full-length NASCAR Cup Series points race scheduled for July 19, 2026.

Now, with the calendar inching closer, North Wilkesboro has taken another decisive step by launching ticket sales for the Next Gen test on the track, giving fans a glimpse of what they can expect in July.

Fans can immediately take advantage of a two-for-Tuesday ticket offer at the speedway box office, paired with grandstand access to a NASCAR Cup Series test session. The promotion is an early preview of what awaits in July, allowing spectators to settle into the grandstands and watch Cup teams unload, test, and refine their cars on the same asphalt that will host the Window World 450.

Single-day tickets for the race will officially go on sale at noon ET on January 13 at the speedway’s box office, located at 381 Speedway Lane in North Wilkesboro. Those who attend that day will receive free access to a multi-team NASCAR Cup Series test session running from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The test will offer fans a rare opportunity to watch teams work through new setups in real time, providing a front-row look at preparation rather than polished race-day execution.

For example, during the test session, fans will see Cup drivers pushing cars built around the 750-horsepower package ready to be worked with for the mid-July race.

While the same package will also appear this season at Bristol Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, Darlington Raceway, and the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, its return to North Wilkesboro will carry added weight. The track has not hosted a full-points Cup race in decades, and the horsepower level echoes the feel of earlier eras that longtime fans still revere.

Weekend ticket bundles, premium seating options, and camping packages are already available through the speedway’s official website. Officials have also urged fans to stay alert for announcements regarding additional attractions, including plans for a Window World 450 pre-race concert.

Executive Director Graig Hoffman emphasized the significance of the early access, noting that the box-office-only opportunity offers fans a throwback experience while previewing the stars expected in July. The test session not only supplies teams with vital data, but also gives spectators a clear sense of the intensity the 750-horsepower package will deliver when the green flag drops.

North Wilkesboro has already proven its relevance by successfully hosting the past three NASCAR All-Star Races. The most recent, held last May, featured a duel between Joey Logano and eventual winner Christopher Bell. That kind of on-track product reignited calls from fans and drivers alike for a return of points racing, a request officials ultimately approved for the 2026 season.