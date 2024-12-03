“My Son Asked Me to Buy Him Tickets”: NASCAR Fans Rally Behind the Sport After Executive Draws Attention to NFL Crowds

The Bowman Gray Stadium sits in Winston Salem actively preparing for what is set to be a historic opening to the 2025 Cup Series season. When the quarter-mile asphalt oval was decided as the venue for the upcoming Clash, there were heavy discussions about how the harsh and cold weather could prevent fans from attending the race. Is that a possibility?

Kip Childress, the executive director of the CARS Tour, answered the question by taking a page out of the example that a recent football game between the Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco 49ers set.

Heavy lake effect snow had hit the Highmark Stadium and covered surrounding areas with inches of thick white cover this weekend. However, the crowds still came to watch the action.

He wrote on X that race fans are the best in all professional sports and that they will completely throng the stands at Bowman Gray in February akin to their football counterparts. And the fans agreed.

I keep hearing that the potential cold temperatures will keep away @NASCAR fans from the @NASCARClash at Bowman Gray…and then I see these fans in Buffalo. I will continue to say that race fans are the best fans in all of professional sports…and they will pack the Madhouse in… pic.twitter.com/l6BaKeFrqp — Kip Childress (@KipChildress) December 2, 2024

One replied below his post, “My son asked me to buy him tickets and doesn’t care how cold it is!” It is expected that the new venue will be 30 to 40 degrees colder than it was in L.A. these last three years.

They all better be bringing snow jackets. Another fan wrote, “As long as they are racing, people will be in the stands. If the Coliseum were in the Carolinas, it would have been a sell-out each year.” History stands testament to the optimism of Childress as one follower noted, “I agree, I can’t count how many times I’ve been to freezing cold races and the fans still show up.”

“Sure some might decide to stay home but the majority of people who bought tickets are still going to go no matter what the weather is.”

One more added that they were all set for the challenge and quipped, “The fans will be there. We’ve all got thermals and insulated cover-alls.” But an entertaining race weekend won’t happen without proper preparation from the track management.

The Cup Series is going to race at the ‘Madhouse’ for the first time since 1971. The track has taken this quite seriously and is preparing by making a host of new upgrades. A Musco lighting system that is designed to improve visibility while reducing energy consumption has been installed. It is expected that they will enhance the entire experience for both fans and drivers.

SAFER barriers have also been installed around the track as is mandated by the promotion. They are a highly advanced steel and foam energy reduction system that can be crucial in keeping drivers safe in the event of an accident. With more such advancements being made, all that’s left to do now is wait.