“It’s All NASCAR Now”: Shane van Gisbergen Details Future Racing Plans in America

Last year when Shane van Gisbergen marched into NASCAR for the inaugural Chicago Street Race, he ended up winning the Cup Series race right on his debut. Trackhouse Racing even created an opportunity for him to integrate into the American Stock car division. Meanwhile, the Kiwi racing star recently spoke on a podcast sharing details regarding his future racing plans.

Gisbergen mentioned, “Trackhosue have placed me with Kaulig to just learn the track and the circuit. Learn the way of NASCAR and how life is here.”

“Then getting to experience seven Cup races, getting to do that as a part of Trackhouse and some of Kaulig as well. Just learning it all so… With the expertise I am getting from Trackhouse that’s a massive help. Now it’s all NASCAR now…”

“The opportunity I have got I wanna be full-time in the Cup Series in 2025 so next year I gotta be all in and prepare to do the best I can…” He then added that he would be back home for the festive season but thereafter he will be based in America all year.

Shane van Gisbergen to race a full Xfinity season with Kaulig Racing

The former V8 Supercars driver will be racing in the Xfinity Series next season completing a full season with the #97 car at Kaulig Racing. Additionally, he will also be racing in seven Cup Series races with WeatherTech as his sponsor.

Participating in 40 races in the 2024 season, Gisbergen will have enough time to practice and increase his familiarity with the race tracks and the style of driving often encountered in NASCAR.

Since he also plans on joining the Cup Series grid in a full-time capacity from the 2025 season this experience will prepare him to remain competitive once he gets to the top flight of American Motorsports.