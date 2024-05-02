“A Lot Can Happen in a Week”: Chris Bumstead Strings Together Memories Since the Birth of His Daughter With an Impactful Message

Parenthood seems to be growing on Chris Bumstead as he slowly gets used to his new life after the birth of his daughter. He has previously been quite vocal about his daily activities and recuperating at the gym, even during the final week of his partner, Courtney King’s pregnancy. Recently, he took to Instagram to share a week’s worth of memories since he welcomed his daughter.

The carousel featured a blend of photos and videos – some taken with friends while others with his baby and dog. Meanwhile, he also shared some insights on how his first week as a parent had been.

It had been eight days since Bumstead and King welcomed their daughter Bradley Shay, and they were already learning a lot. Primarily, he revealed how he drew a unique comparison between newborns and strangers online. He noticed how neither of them knew much and acted upon ignorance for the most part.

That’s how Bumstead came across one of his biggest life lessons, courtesy of his daughter – just like babies, people don’t think. They just act upon their impulse first and think later, which gives negative situations a different perspective.

“It’s only been 8 days, but being around a baby I’ve realized that they’re just like most people and really don’t think much at all.”

Just like any other influencer online, Bumstead is no stranger to trolls and offensive comments who often come for his title or achievements. But now that he learned a new lesson, he revealed how he could use it to deal with them.

“So if someone ever offends you or pisses off you can remember they’re just a big baby who doesn’t think, which makes it a lot easier to have empathy for them…”

Meanwhile, the assortment of pictures that the post featured attracted a lot of comments surrounding various situations. While some appreciated the words of wisdom, many were just excited to witness Bumstead as a father.

The bodybuilding world throws in their two cents at Chris Bumstead’s updates

Bumstead’s journey as a father has been exciting for many of his fans, who couldn’t help but point out the feeling of being a child who could brag about their father.

“Imagine saying “my dad is 5x classic physique Mr olympia”…”

However, the carousel featured an iconic picture of the bodybuilder sporting tattoos, seemingly temporary, all over his face. This caused a ruckus in the comments section.

“ok but those are fake, right? I mean… right?”

Meanwhile, fellow fitness icon Noel Deyzel couldn’t help but express his awe at a video of Bumstead swimming in his pool.

“Bro just sank like it was nothing…”

A funny image comparison between Bumstead’s face full of tattoos and musician Post Malone’s face was the highlight for fans.

“Pump Malone…”

Most enthusiasts were just happy to see Bumstead soaking in the happiness of being a girl dad and congratulating him on the same.

“Welcome to the girl dad club”

Bumstead’s life has been transitioning from purely fitness-focused to a bunch of other things. Juggling a business, events, bodybuilding championships, content creation, and now being a father, he is making his life more eventful than ever. But he doesn’t seem to be complaining since he has always been grateful for the abundance life has showered upon him. With the next installment of Mr. Olympia coming soon, we might even see a new version of Bumstead dominating the stage.