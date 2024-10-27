“It’s an Honor to Be Part Of”: Danica Patrick-Donald Trump Bromance Reaches New Heights at Latest Speech

NASCAR icon and Sky F1 pundit Danica Patrick has been expressing strong support for Donald Trump to be the next U.S. President over the past several months.

She was a part of the candidate’s political rally in Nevada on Thursday and gave a speech that is bound to be a memorable one for her and her fans. She took to social media to share the experience and made some riveting calls.

Patrick wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Politics is so new and so unexpected for me. It’s an honor to be part of one of the most powerful political movements in history. Not only as far as an election but also to expose the truth and really be the party of unification.”

Interestingly, she continued to note that Elon Musk, J.D. Vance, and others have the attributes that it takes to be a successful president as well.

The former driver was particularly spellbound when Trump mentioned her name multiple times during his speech. Her admiration has pushed her to try new things.

This is the first election cycle in which Patrick exercised her right to vote. She revealed during a town hall in North Carolina earlier this month that she had voted in her life before, and drew much criticism from the public.

If you would have told me a year ago I would speak at a @realdonaldtrump rally 12 days before the election and have him call me out a few times during his speech…. I would have asked if you fell out of the coconut tree.

•

Politics is so new and so unexpected for me. It’s… pic.twitter.com/vZhL9ftmfD — Danica Patrick (@DanicaPatrick) October 26, 2024

However, she admitted the mistake and stated that she never had the time and energy to understand politics when she was a racer.

She also voiced her political stance and added, “I am somewhere between republican and independent. I think our country should be run by someone that knows business and has integrity. I believe we should be able to speak freely.”

What Trump said about Patrick in the Nevada rally

The rally was organized by the conservative political committee, Turning Point, in Las Vegas. Trump was talking about hydrogen cars and alternative fuels when he called Patrick out.

He said, “Hydrogen, I don’t know about it. I think Danica would know about hydrogen. Hydrogen cars, Danica, they say they’re really good — except there’s one problem.”

“When there’s a mishap, when it explodes a little bit, they cannot even recognize you; so we never wanna do that.” The driver was beyond impressed with the mention.

She returned the favor with a six-minute speech that supported his cause and praised his intentions for the country. One of the key points she mentioned during her speech was about illegal immigrants.

She noted that the border has to be secured and that illegal immigrants need to be deported for the reason that they’re costing the country $150 billion a year.

Trump sure would have loved that part of her delivery. The verdict of the citizens and the efficiency of Patrick’s support will come to light in November.