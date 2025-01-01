“This is the Best Idea”: Latest Chicago Street Race Update Leaves Fans Wanting Major Change as Renewal Deal Hangs in the Balance

Jul 2, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; NASCAR races along Grant Park during the Grant Park 220 of the Chicago Street Race at Chicago Street Race. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Back in July 2022, NASCAR stirred excitement by introducing a street-circuit race in Chicago’s Loop, marking the series’ debut on city streets. The new addition allowed drivers to zip past iconic Windy City landmarks like Grant Park, Buckingham Fountain, and the fringes of Soldier Field, creating a buzz among fans.

Despite the thrill, both events faced delays, casting a shadow over the race’s continuity. While the weather might not be the most prominent reason, recently, a NASCAR fan expressed a balanced view, noting, “I’ve enjoyed the Chicago Street Race but also understand the need to use that slot to try something new.”

Adding, “Hopefully it means that they continue the street race format but just move it to another city if they decide to do something different after 2025.”

The sentiment resonated with others, sparking a consensus on the potential evolution of the race format.

Enthusiasts echoed a shared sentiment, suggesting, “I’d love to see that race slot rotate to a different city every year.” Concurring, others added, “Agreed. It’s a great event and could easily be done in other markets,” and “This is the best idea.”

Another fan, dreaming big, mentioned, “Street course needs to stay, but i don’t need to be in Chicago, my dream pick would be San Diego street course and getting Chicagoland back on the schedule too.”

Yet, shifting the venue annually could mean a significant economic setback for Chicago. The 2023 race, weaving through the city’s streets, attracted over 79,000 fans, generating economic benefits including $109 million in local revenue and contributing $8.3 million in local and state taxes.

Leap to the 2024 race held on July 6th and 7th, where the event injected nearly $128 million into the local economy, amassing tax revenues of around $9.6 million, even though attendance dipped slightly to 74,922.

Are NASCAR executives eyeing changes to the future race schedule, possibly moving on from the Chicago Street Race?

Despite the diverse and expansive 2025 schedule, featuring international races for points and the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, industry insiders are buzzing about NASCAR’s search for new venues to host street races akin to Chicago’s. A leading contender for 2026 is rumored to be San Diego.

The rumors started because NASCAR’s Chief Operating Officer, Steve O’Donnell, remained non-committal about Chicago’s return post-2025, as the city’s initial three-year agreement concludes that year. “We’re just looking at 2025,” O’Donnell stated, talking about the aim to capitalize on the current momentum and hinting at continuous enhancements to the event format.

“It’ll be the third year of a three-year run and each year we’ve wanted to build upon the momentum that we have. We’ve made some tweaks to the event format and continuing to evolve that as well, so we’ll get through the event, see where things are,” he noted.

By mid-next season, the future host cities for 2026 should become clearer, but for now, Chicago residents can look forward to enjoying one more year of NASCAR thrills on their streets.