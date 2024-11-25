Was NASCAR Legend Mark Martin Robbed Off the Rookie of the Year Award With Geoff Bodine Win?

The Rookie of the Year award is a highly prestigious honor in NASCAR circles. First officially introduced in 1958, it has been the subject of great drama multiple times over the past several decades. One of the more interesting battles that went down for this title was between Geoff Bodine and Mark Martin in 1982. The former was ultimately given the crown, but just how fair was it?

Bodine was a driver for Cliff Stewart Racing and Martin was one for Martin-Reeder Racing when they both entered the track as Cup Series rookies. Both teams are defunct now. Bodine started only 25 of 30 races that year but secured four top-5s and ten top-10s. He also led 118 laps. His average finish was 15.2. Martin’s numbers put up a strong fight against these.

The Arkansas native had secured two top-5s and eight top-10s in 30 starts. He led four laps and had an average finishing position of 19.47. He was the closest competitor to Bodine for the prize but just couldn’t get his hands wrapped around it.

Interestingly, he finished 14th in points. Bodine could only finish 22nd despite his better results in fewer races. Both drivers went on to have great careers.

Bodine became the driver solely responsible for Hendrick Motorsports’s survival. Martin, on the other hand, joined Roush Racing and became one of the team’s greatest legends.

A Ford he drove for the banner is on display in the Hall of Fame’s Great Hall exhibit, “A legendary decade: The first 50 inductees.” He was also inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017.

Darrell Waltrip won his second championship the year this duel went down. He won 12 races, had 17 top-5s and 20 top-10s, and led 3,026 laps on his way to the title. The benchmark that he set reflects how tough a journey it is to climb from being a rookie to winning the greatest prize of them all. Waltrip’s closest rival that season was the iconic Alabama Gang founder Bobby Allison.

Allison had eight wins, 14 top-5s, and 20 top-10s. However, he fell short of his rival by 72 points. No other driver came close to challenging this powerful duo despite the field being filled with names like Richard Petty, Terry Labonte, Bill Elliott, and Harry Gant. 1982 stands tall as one of the most memorable seasons in NASCAR with these battles on multiple fronts.