“It’s Fake”: Kyle Larson Hates Doing the NASCAR ‘Meet-and Greet’ Obligations For This Reason

Very few sports value its fandom as much as NASCAR does. And that’s exactly why NASCAR often holds meet-and-greet events between the drivers and the fans. However, in a Garage Guys NASCAR Betting video, Kyle Larson explained why he feels like it’s all a facade.

The fans rally behind their favorite drivers during thick and thin, attending the races even under adverse weather conditions; such is their love for the sport. NASCAR too, does everything it can to give them as many uninterrupted green flag laps as possible.

But why does ‘Yung Money‘ feel like meeting with the fans is fake? According to the Hendrick Motorsports ace, meeting them outside the track is fine but meeting the fans on the race day and more so, on the track, is quite awkward for him.

“I guess away from the track if I’m gonna meet somebody, I’d more prefer that but at the racetrack, it’s just always awkward,” Larson said. During his race days, he prefers to sit in his hauler with his team and people he is comfortable with.

“I hate the meet and greets where NASCAR will bring a celebrity or a trailer,” he said. “Because I’ve been in those moments where it’s like you’re getting dragged around to go meet people and you don’t really care to meet them.”

“So I imagine that’s what their feeling (is) and it’s just so awkward interaction, it’s kind of just fake,” he added.

Kyle Larson prefers genuine and authentic interactions

Named as one of the 75 Greatest Drivers of NASCAR this year, the Chevy star calling his fans fake might come off as a shock for many. But don’t get it wrong, Larson doesn’t hate his fans. He just prefers the fan meeting experience to be an authentic one.

“I don’t want anything to be forced,” explained the 2021 Cup Series champion. “I feel like that’s how a lot of things are on the race week because time is limited. So it’s quick, awkward and you never really know if they want to meet you or not.”

The Hendrick driver claimed he cherishes genuine interactions rather than the ones imposed on the fans. He loves instances where the fans meet him out of their own free will, and not out of compulsion.