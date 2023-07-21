Kyle Busch’s NASCAR Retirement Plan Takes a Page From LeBron James’ Playbook

After nearly two decades at the top level of NASCAR, Kyle Busch has earned the right to retire on his own terms, the way he wants. And what does he want? Something that comes straight out of NBA superstar LeBron James’ retirement plans – wanting to race with his son. Recently, the Richard Childress Racing driver opened up on the prospect of extending his career so that he can race with his 8-year-old son, Brexton. Coincidentally, Busch’s plans could set him to win that one piece missing from his trophy cabinet.

Earlier this year, LeBron James announced his desire to play with his son, Bronny James, in the NBA. This scenario is highly probable, considering most analysts predict Bronny, 18, could enter the draft by next year or by the 2025 season, and with the way James, 38, is playing currently, it seems highly likely he can play another 3-4 seasons in the league. The Lakers superstar did however make it clear that the dream is for the two to play on the floor at the same time, be it on different teams.

Kyle Busch wants to go out the LeBron James way

Ahead of the race at Pocono this weekend, Busch gave a hint of how he plans to retire, saying, “I would say in a perfect world—I’ve kind of dreamt this up a little bit—in a perfect world, I would retire from Cup racing when Brexton is 15 years old,” and then “run a full truck series season to see if I can win a truck series championship.”

Winning the Truck Series would make Busch the only person in NASCAR history to win a championship at all three levels – Cup, Xfinity, and Truck. This is a prospect the former JGR diver is indeed relishing, considering he has the most race wins across all three levels combined.

Busch continued, “So I would do that and then when Brexton turns 16, him and I can split that truck where he can run the shorter track races and I can run the bigger track races.”

How Kyle Busch exactly wants to carry out his “dream”

The two-time Cup champion added, “So for two years, because you have to be 18 to run the big tracks, so for two years we would split it. And then when he’s 18, he takes it over, and then when he runs it and takes it over and hopefully wins a championship, then he moves on (likely to Xfinity and eventually Cup) and then I’m out, like I’m done.”

This particular timeline of events means Busch will be around 48-50 years old by the time he retires from NASCAR, an achievement in its own right, considering the body of work Rowdy has put in across all three series for over 19 years.