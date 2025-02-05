‘If You Need Some Security I Am Open for Work’: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s Daytona 500 Post Leads to Unforgiving Reactions from NASCAR Fans

Over two days have passed since the conclusion of The Cook Out Clash LCQ at Bowman Gray Stadium. Yet, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. remains a target for disgruntled fans, who expressed their displeasure at the event by gesturing rudely after he collided with crowd favorite Burt Myers. Despite his latest post being entirely unrelated to the incident or even Bowman Gray, it has become a magnet for the wrath of fans targeting the Hyak Motorsports driver.

Stenhouse took to Twitter to express his anticipation for the next race, posting a photo showing his hand on the steering wheel inside his car, accompanied by the caption, “Next stop, @DAYTONA .” Nonetheless, fans who have not forgotten his actions at Bowman Gray seized the opportunity to take jabs at him.

One fan jested, “If you need some security because of all those Bowman Grey fans that now have a personal vendetta against you I am open for work,” while another fan, dripping with sarcasm, advised, “Make sure not to hit too many cars on the way there. K.” Another inquired, “What’s the expectation for how many cars you will take out while you’re there?”

At Bowman Gray Stadium during the decisive moments of the final Clash Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ), where drivers vied for the last two entries into the main event, Burt Myers, at the helm of the #50 Chevy for Team AmeriVet, saw his chances dashed following an incident with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. With just 15 laps remaining and Myers in eighth place, Stenhouse Jr. made contact from behind, effectively ending Myers’ race.

As a result, Stenhouse Jr., driving the #47 Chevrolet for Hyak Motorsports, became the focal point of considerable fan animosity. In the immediate aftermath, as he found himself halted on the track, a barrage of middle fingers from the crowd made their feelings unmistakably clear.

When Ricky Stenhouse Jr. clinched the Daytona 500 race

Throughout his 14-year tenure in the NASCAR Cup Series, Stenhouse Jr. has claimed victory in only four races. However, his crowning achievement came in 2023 when he won the prestigious Daytona 500, propelling him into the playoffs for only the second time in his career. With this massive win under his belt, Stenhouse Jr. is eager to replicate his success at Daytona.

The original victory came with a twist — a timely assist from an unexpected ally. During a battle for the lead on Lap 212, Stenhouse and Joey Logano were at the forefront when a collision involving Aric Almirola’s Ford caused Travis Pastrana’s Toyota to spin in Turn 2. This set off a chain reaction that saw Kyle Larson’s Chevrolet thrust into the outside wall, triggering a multi-car pile-up.

In the final lap, Stenhouse managed to pull ahead of Logano’s Ford, largely due to a crucial push from Christopher Bell’s Toyota, who finished third, sealing Stenhouse’s victory, marking a memorable day at Daytona.