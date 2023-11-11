“It’s Going to Be Fun”: Ryan Blaney Shares Glimpse Into Off-Season Plans Post NASCAR Triumph

It was some year for Ryan Blaney. He went from a name who wasn’t even considered an underdog at one point in the season to someone who won the whole thing in the end. That only goes to show the level of hard work and commitment Blaney and his team put in week after week, all of which handsomely paid off in the last stretch of the season in the most rewarding way. But now what? Now that he has won the title, what comes next?

Well, for starters, Blaney has a lot of media appearances to make. And after that, he has some plans too, a couple of which he recently revealed in one of those media appearances.

Speaking to TMZ Sports while in New York, Blaney said of his plans, “I am going on vacation this coming weekend. I’m excited for that. We already had this one planned, so it’s like it was finally able to happen with some buddies of mine, so it’s going to be fun and it’s going to be even more special.”

“I’m in New York all day. I go back tonight. I’ll go to our race shop tomorrow to see everybody, see all the men and women that are a part of Team Penske in North Carolina, so that’s going to be another special moment to spend with everybody.”

Who are Ryan Blaney’s friends in NASCAR?

Considering the fact that Ryan Blaney mentioned he would be vacationing with his friends, it’s worth wondering who all are the friends of NASCAR’s recently crowned champion.

The first name that would come to most fans’ minds would be Chase Elliott. Blaney and Elliott have known each other and pretty much raced against each other since they were kids. In fact, such is their bond that when Elliott won his 2020 Cup title, Blaney was there to congratulate his pal in the victory lane, something Elliott also did in Phoenix for Blaney.

Another close friend of the Team Penske driver from his profession is Bubba Wallace. Every NASCAR fan is pretty well aware of the hilarious banter Blaney and Wallace put forward every once in a while. This not only goes to show their sense of humor but also their friendship.

So it’ll be interesting to see if Ryan Blaney ends up celebrating his championship win on vacation with his close friends who also happen to be his competitors on the track. Or if not them, then perhaps, it could be someone else entirely, who knows.