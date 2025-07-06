Kyle Busch and Wife Samantha Candidly Share Marriage Challenges and the Impact of Couples Therapy

Kyle and Samantha Busch have long inspired fans, not just through race-day wins or stylish getaways, but through their vulnerability in discussing one of the most difficult chapters of their lives: the toll infertility and miscarriage can take on a marriage. While the couple has openly championed IVF awareness, they’ve also peeled back the curtain on the emotional weight of loss, grief, and the near collapse of their relationship.

On Samantha Busch’s podcast Certified Oversharer, the couple revisited the heartbreak of a miscarriage in November 2018 and the emotional gulf that followed. What started as a shared tragedy soon snowballed into silence and resentment, nearly tearing them apart.

Samantha admitted that the darkest moment came not only from losing their baby but from almost losing Kyle too. In turn, Busch acknowledged his misstep, thinking space was what Samantha needed, only to realize too late that distance created more damage than comfort. “The therapy thing must have just needed to come sooner,” he said.

“Like, I think we were both kind of like, ‘No, we don’t need that. We can figure this out.’ And then finally there was sort of that line where it was like, I think you did. You were like, ‘I’m going. You’re either coming with me or you’re not!’ And so I was like, ‘Well, I guess we’re going,'” he added.

Speaking candidly to others in the same boat, Busch offered a piece of advice borne from experience. “I think you’ve got to trust in your instinct on the situation, your partner, and all that sort of stuff.”

Samantha echoed that sentiment, crediting therapy as a turning point. She revealed that their coping styles had clashed for years, but learning to respect those differences was what helped them heal. “Shout out to our therapist, George… He helped us get through that. We could not do it on our own, period,” she said.

Rather than let their struggle exist in silence, the Buschs transformed it into a platform for change. After the birth of their son Brexton in May 2015, they launched the Bundle of Joy fund, a beacon of hope for families fighting infertility battles of their own.

Born from their own painful journey, the initiative offers financial assistance for IVF treatments, often prohibitively expensive, for families across the Charlotte, North Carolina area.

Samantha, who endured both the physical toll of IVF and the emotional scars of miscarriage, understands the mountain others must climb. With Bundle of Joy, the Buschs continue to turn personal pain into purpose, helping others find the light at the end of a very long tunnel.