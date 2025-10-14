Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch Have One Common Factor Behind Massive Change In Personality

Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch, once teammates and now among NASCAR’s top ten all-time winners, have both rewritten their legacies, on and off the track. Hamlin recently won his 60th career race at Las Vegas, while Busch sits ahead with 63 wins to his name. Yet beyond the numbers, the two have undergone striking personality transformations since their early days in the sport, each charting an opposite course shaped by one shared influence: family.

Advertisement

When Busch first burst onto the NASCAR Cup Series scene, he was a firebrand, bold, brash, and utterly fearless. His driving style was aggressive, his attitude unapologetic, and his temper legendary.

Busch refused to take nonsense from anyone, whether rival drivers or mocking fans, earning the moniker Rowdy. But time, and life, have mellowed him. Marriage to Samantha Busch and fatherhood have reshaped his perspective, with his son Brexton’s own budding racing career prompting a more reflective side.

Even his current team owner, Richard Childress, has taken note of the evolution. He admitted that Busch’s edges have softened, especially now that Brexton is following in his footsteps. Busch, who once thrived on chaos, now carries himself with the awareness that his every move sets an example for his son, a legacy he hopes won’t mirror his Rowdy reputation.

Joe Gibbs, who worked closely with both drivers during their formative years, sees a similar transformation in Hamlin, though in the opposite direction. “Honestly, I would say that probably one of the biggest changes in a personality is when Denny first came to us. He was so quiet. You had to try to get him to talk,” Gibbs recalled.

But “Today, look at where he is today. It’s been so interesting to watch that over the years.”

Gibbs attributes that growth to maturity and family. “Part of it is maturing. I do think one of the changes, too, is family and everything he’s got going there with Jordan. I think it’s just one of those things where somebody matures, becomes a father, and takes on a huge responsibility, has his own race team, all of that probably causes somebody to actually change their personality,” he said.

For Gibbs, Hamlin’s transformation stands among the most dramatic he’s witnessed. The once-reserved driver now leads with confidence, balancing his roles as a father, team owner, and championship contender with ease.

Ironically, for both Busch and Hamlin, family has been the great equalizer. Parenthood has taught Busch restraint and Hamlin assertiveness, two men once worlds apart, now meeting in the middle of maturity. And with Hamlin recently welcoming a son this June, joining his two daughters at home, it remains to be seen how the soft-spoken girl’s dad adjusts to having a boy in the house.