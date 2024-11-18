mobile app bar

“It’s Just Money Laundering”: Chase Briscoe’s Offer to Sell Million Dollar Banana Leads to Hilarious Reactions

Rahul Ahluwalia
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe (14) walks down pit road during qualifying for the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Apr 20, 2024; Talladega, Alabama, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe (14) walks down pit road during qualifying for the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images

NASCAR Cup Series regular Chase Briscoe recently broke the internet as the former Stewart-Haas Racing driver reacted to one of modern times’ most hilariously confusing art installations. The soon-to-be Joe Gibbs Racing driver reacted to “Comedian”, an art piece by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan that consists of a banana duct taped to a white wall, which has been invoking mixed reactions online.

As weird as it may sound, the aptly named art piece has been evaluated to be worth $1-$1.5 million at an upcoming auction at the renowned fine-art auction house, Sotheby’s in New York. Referred to as “profound and provocative” by Sotheby’s Head of Contemporary Art David Galperin, the artwork will go live for auction on November 20, 2024.

Seeing the proceedings around the same, Briscoe reacted to the news in hilarious fashion and wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Whoever is interested in this at auction I can do it at a fraction of the cost, you’ll be getting an amazing bargain!” joked the future #19 Toyota driver.

Fans did not hold back as they piled in with their thoughts on the peculiar installation. “That’s gotta be the stupidest thing I’ve ever seen. $1 million for a banana duct taped to a wall,” wrote one fan, voicing his slightly confused skepticism. “I’m interested!! instead of boring grey duct tape can it be hot pink,” joked another.

One follower took a cynical approach to what the auction could mean and said, “It’s just money laundering,” whereas another chimed in with amusement writing, “I don’t know, man. That banana’s gone five years without going brown yet. Probably was grown with water from the fountain of youth. That’s what you’re paying for.”

Delving deeper into the strangely humorous “Comedian” art piece

Once you peel back the initial reaction of confusion and amusement that Cattelan’s creation invokes in a person, several art school professors believe the installation to be a satirical joke on the modern-day art collector where the creator is urging people to invest in the same, while also creating massive buzz on social media.

“It’s not that interesting of an idea,” said Chloé Cooper Jones, the assistant professor at the Columbia University School of the Arts about the strange piece and what the artist aims to provoke out of the viewer via its means.

No matter how one views the “Comedian” it certainly invokes a polarizing yet humorous response from people from all walks of life, the NASCAR fraternity included.

About the author

Rahul Ahluwalia

Rahul Ahluwalia

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Rahul Ahluwalia is a NASCAR Content Strategist and Journalist at The SportsRush. Hailing from a Journalism and Mass Communication background, Rahul's love for automobiles transformed into his passion for all things racing. With over 1200+ articles under his belt covering a mixture of NASCAR and F1, he has realized his calling in the world of motorsports with actual first hand experience behind the wheel to back it up. He has competed in several autocross events as well as rallycross-style competitions to hone his skills behind the wheel and better understand the mindset of a racecar driver, allowing him to further improve his writing as well. He also has an editorial background with respect to racing and has eye for stories which otherwise go unnoticed. Rahul is also an avid sim racer indulging in various disciplines such as rallying and oval racing during his free time. Having begun his motorsports journey at the start of 2020, he turned his passion into his work allowing him to delve deeper into the ever evolving and world of cars and motorsports. Apart from racing, Rahul also has sound technical knowledge of the automotive industry and automobiles in general. Having grown up playing video games such as Need for Speed, Forza Motorsport and Gran Turismo, it is easy to see where the love for racing and machines inculcated in the first place.

Share this article

Don’t miss these