“It’s Life-Changing Money” – Kyle Larson on Tony Stewart’s $1 Million Eldora Event

Generally, the world of dirt racing is considered below something like NASCAR. For some reason, the prestige of racing in stock cars is higher than racing in a late model or sprint car, or a midget, even though the racing in the latter is better on average. Perhaps the perception of the dirt world is such because of a lack of marquee events in terms of big payouts. But that is about to change soon, thanks to names like Tony Stewart and Kyle Larson.

This is because Stewart, a NASCAR Hall of Famer who came from the world of dirt racing, announced the Eldora Million, which is exactly what it sounds like, a race at the Eldora Speedway for $1 million. Add to that big event, a big star like Kyle Larson, arguably the most talented driver in NASCAR today, who also has had similar beginnings as Stewart, and who also is a big advocate for dirt racing’s brand.

So naturally, Larson, when asked about what he feels regarding the Eldora Million, was pretty psyched as well as in touch with the possibilities of what such an event could do for the world of dirt racing.

Kyle Larson is quite excited about the Eldora Million

In a press conference ahead of the Quaker State 400 in Atlanta, Larson was asked about what racing in the Eldora Million meant, considering he himself came from the grassroots of dirt racing. “Yeah, it’s amazing,” Larson answered. “It’s honestly really cool.. it’s a lot of money.”

“It’s way more money than any dirt racer gets to race for. It’s life-changing money, for sure. For a World of Outlaw guy, it might take him four or five years to make that much.”

Larson gave a shout-out to Tony Stewart, his staff, and FloRacing, claiming what they’re all doing is “pretty neat.” The Hendrick Motorsports driver added he’s “obviously happy” that he’s getting to compete for a million dollars in a dirt race.

Larson expects a tough race at Eldora

Having expressed his excitement and appreciation about the Eldora Million, Kyle Larson touched upon how the race is going to be “really tough”, something Tony Stewart also claimed earlier.

“I think there’s a few guys that have a great shot to win. But then it’s also a unique format that will open the door for others, too. We’ll see, but I’m looking forward to the opportunity, as well as everybody else is,” Larson added.

With that said, it remains to be seen if Larson can add another million to his winnings this year. Last month, he took home the million-dollar check from NASCAR’s All-Star race. Can he do the same in the Eldora Million?

We’ll see.