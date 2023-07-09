Tony Stewart Claims $1 Million Kyle Larson Will Compete for at Eldora Won’t Come Easy: “It’s Not a Free Ride”

Generally, big prizes and big checks are reserved in the world of motorsports for the big, marquee events. Names like the Daytona 500, the All-Star race, or any general crown jewel or an equivalent of such comes to mind. However, Tony Stewart wants to change that narrative. But also, on his own terms.

This is because Stewart recently announced that whoever wins the Sprint race at Eldora Speedway later this month, the historic racetrack which he owns, would come away with a million dollars as prize money, which is a first in Sprint Car history. The Eldora Million, which will be on July 11 and 12, will see the winner take home $1,002,023.

But Stewart claimed that the winner of the race won’t be a lucky one who benefits from the circumstances, but one who earns the win as well as the prize.

Tony Stewart claims Eldora Million’s winner will have to earn the win

Speaking about the Eldora Million’s format and their intentions with it, Tony Stewart claimed they clearly mapped out the format in a way so that the winner is one who has earned his way to the victory lane instead of just getting lucky with it. “It shouldn’t be qualify, quick time and start on the pole, and the next thing you know you start on the pole for the main event and you don’t have to race anybody,” Stewart said as per Autoweek.

“We laid out a format with our staff that we felt like was going to give the fans the best opportunity to see the best racing. Whatever driver that’s on that stage winning a million dollars at the end of the night will have earned it for sure. It’s not a free ride. You’re going to have to pass cars no matter what during the prelim and the main event … to get there.”

“We’re going to pay out over $2 million over the course of four days at Eldora,” Stewart says. “It’s about making history more than it is anything else at this point.”

Kyle Larson confirmed his participation in several major events recently

Last month, Kyle Larson took the million-dollar check as he won the NASCAR All-Star race in North Wilkesboro. But is Larson also planning to add another million to his bank account by running in the Eldora Million of Tony Stewart?

The answer is yes, and then some more.

Larson recently confirmed on his Twitter that he is taking part in the race on July 11-12. Along with that, he also confirmed that he was running in Huset’s High Bank Nationals to take home $250,000, where he won $20,000 on the opening night last month. Ahead of him are the chances of winning a million dollars in Eldora Million, $185,000 in Knoxville Nationals, as well as $175,000 in Kings Royal.

All in all, there’s a big chance that Yung Money could emerge out of the 2023 season significantly richer than his current $12 million net worth.