“It’s Never Been Easy”: Corey LaJoie Breaks Silence After Parting Ways With Spire Motorsports

Corey LaJoie has finally opened himself up to fans a week after it was announced that he will not be returning to the No. 7 team of Spire Motorsports in 2025. The 32-year-old driver is currently in his fourth and final year with the team that he helped build. Though he did not anticipate having to take this step at this point of his career he takes solace from the past and the god above.

“It has never been easy,” he said on Stacking Pennies. “My entire NASCAR career has not went how I thought it was going to go. So, why would I expect anything different? Every single plan that I thought I was going to make, it went differently.” LaJoie played a crucial role in the development of Spire Motorsports. He took it from being a smaller team to what it is now by being its brand and identity.

On the track, he has secured four top-5s and six top-10s over 129 starts in the Cup Series. News of his departure came as a shock to the entire community and has now made the No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro the most desired car of the Silly Season. As for the driver himself he takes strength from his faith. He pointed out the words from Proverb 16:9 that are pinned on his X profile.

“We can make our plans, but the Lord determines our steps,” it reads. His career has always been filled with one-year deals that don’t provide a whole lot of job security. This has made dealing with the current situation a tad bit easier. There haven’t been any signs of what the future holds for him. Nevertheless, he is sure about what he is going to try and do over the rest of the ongoing season.

LaJoie is at peace with having to quit Spire Motorsports

While strategizing what steps to take next, LaJoie will not be letting go of the No. 7 car’s throttle as of yet. “It’s onward and upward,” he says. “I don’t know what the next step is. It’s been a unique situation with all the variables that are in play, but nonetheless, I am at peace with it.” Going ahead, he still wants to be the first driver to put a Cup Series trophy in the team’s cabinet.

14 more races remain for him in his current car. He will be hoping to avoid mistakes through these opportunities and create a string of strong results if not a victory. His most recent race at Indianapolis ended with a 14th-place finish. His next race will be at the Richmond Raceway when the two-week Olympic break winds down.