“It’s Not That Interesting” – Joey Logano Takes Shots at F1, Presses on the Importance of Stage Breaks in NASCAR

At the start of this season, NASCAR announced the removal of stage cautions on road courses. This decision was greeted by approval and disapproval from fans and drivers alike. But the removal of stage cautions led to rather dull racing at Watkins Glen and the INDY road course. So NASCAR hit the undo button mid-season. This again led to approval and disapproval by the sport’s faithful and the drivers. But as for Joey Logano, having stage breaks and stage racing in general is the way to go.

The Team Penske driver recently explained why stage racing is important in NASCAR and what we saw earlier in the two road course races this year. Logano also commented on the nature of F1 racing, why he isn’t a big fan of that, and why stock car racing is, and should be, different from that.

Joey Logano presses on the need for stage breaks in NASCAR

During a recent interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Logano professed his approval of stage racing. He said, “I think that’s a good thing. I know there’s been some back and forth with different drivers and fans, but the bottom line to me is, stage racing is just better. There are a lot more strategy options for teams to figure out. They do some cautions that reset the field.”

“The only negative to it is that if you have a caution right before the end of the stage. It becomes a long period of time, kind of just a lull in the race. That’s the only negative to it.”

Logano pointed to what happened at Watkins Glen and INDY, where everyone felt the need for a reset because the cars were so spread out. The 2x Cup champion claimed they needed something to bring back the cars together and have an opportunity to shuffle up strategies and things like that to have a better race.

“Unless it looks like an F1 race,” Logano said as he explained his dislike for Formula 1.

Logano is not a big fan of Formula 1

The #22 driver opened up on his dislike for F1 in terms of the racing product. “I’m sure I’m ticking F1 fans off, but I’m telling you right now, an F1 race isn’t that good. It’s not that interesting to me at all,” he said.

Logano claimed that there are not that many strategy options for teams and because of that, it’s usually the fastest car that wins a race. “It’s okay if you’re that type of race fan. But I’m not. I wanna see some close action,” he added.

“I wanna see somebody taking a car that may not be the fastest but running a different strategy and actually making something of it and having the opportunity to do that, or a team making a mistake and actually recovering through the day and seeing that happen.”

Logano added that this is what NASCAR racing is in essence. This is what they’ve always had, the opportunity to do that.