“She Gets So Mad At Me”: Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Driver Reveals Wife’s Important Advice To Start Over Before New Season

Justin Allgaier started his 2025 NASCAR season with a bang in the Cup Series. Although his finish in the Daytona Xfinity race could have been stronger, mirroring his performances from the past few years. His top-10 finish in the Daytona 500 has, for the moment, mitigated the disappointment from the Xfinity event.

Looking forward, Allgaier is heeding sage advice from his wife, Ashley, on how to tackle the new season following his first Xfinity Championship win last year. Reflecting on this guidance, he shared,

“I had a great piece of advice from my wife. She gets so mad at me because I tell this, but it is the truth and I love it. She said enjoy the championship while you can because when you get to Daytona you’re a zero again.”

“And she said, I don’t mean you personally are a zero, but she said you have zero points when you get Daytona. Like they don’t give you an extra five bonus points in Daytona because you won the championship last year.”

Allgaier also mentioned that his wife provided a brutal reality check, reminding him that he would restart on an equal footing with everyone else. She also told him that as for expecting any favors in that regard, Allgaier is not going to receive any.

The competition won’t ease up; the other drivers will challenge him just as fiercely because, at the end of the day, past achievements don’t soften the track for anyone. Hence, he has to dig deep and fight for it all over again.

Allgaier, reflecting on his championship victory, dispelled the notion himself that subsequent races would be easier, affirming that this is far from the truth. Success on the track demands consistent effort, whether it’s maintaining peak physical condition to endure the heat inside the car or competing on the racetrack.

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Champion observes that the influx of talent into NASCAR is greater now than ever before, with a rising number of skilled drivers and increasingly competitive teams entering the fray. Consequently, he acknowledged the necessity to redouble his efforts weekly, approaching each race with a renewed mindset to win again.

Allgaier’s successful debut stint at Daytona 500 with the JR Motorsports team

Although Allgaier had previously competed in the Daytona 500 in 2014 and 2015 during his full-time Cup Series stint with HScott Motorsports, finishing in P27 and P37 respectively, his return to the iconic race this time around marked a big improvement. Driving the #40 Chevy for JR Motorsports, Allgaier not only secured a spot within the 41-car field of the Great American Race but also bagged a top-10 finish.

Reflecting on the team’s performance, Allgaier took a moment to express his satisfaction, stating, “I think we checked all the boxes. Really proud of JR Motorsports and everybody on this team. We hit all the markers. We had DVP. We had pit stops. We had craziness in picking lines. A lot of uncertainty on my part, just knowing the guys you are around. But all-in-all, it was a solid night.”

Navigating through an explosive final lap at the Daytona 500, Allgaier managed to finish P9, securing the team’s first top-10 finish in its debut race.

However, the achievement was hard-earned, especially considering that his entry into the Daytona 500 was uncertain until the qualifying rounds. With only one additional spot up for grabs in his Duel the following day, Allgaier raced his way into the main event.

Despite being penalized on pit road and getting entangled in a wreck towards the end of the race, Allgaier avoided further mayhem and locked in a strong finish.