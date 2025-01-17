“It’s Other People Getting in Trouble”: Kyle Larson Breaks Silence on Waiver Rule Changes ‘Targeting’ Him

NASCAR recently tightened its rules concerning waivers, a change that will strip all playoff points from drivers if they choose to take one for non-medical or non-family emergency reasons. The adjustment seems specifically targeted at situations like Kyle Larson’s last year, where he opted to participate in the Indy 500 over the Coca-Cola 600 — a decision that ruffled feathers among many in the NASCAR community. The rule modification could potentially deter similar choices in the future.

Larson, who plans to tackle The Double again in 2025, shared his thoughts with Sportsnaut: “It is what it is. It’s probably going to come into play more for people getting suspended for doing stupid stuff on the track rather than a weather delay at Indianapolis. Hopefully, the weather is better in Indy this year, and it’s other people getting in trouble, and I won’t have to worry about the waiver.”

Adding, he said, “Really, hopefully, no one has to worry about that. It’s a very aggressive rule change. Yeah. Abide by the rules. Be a clean racer. Calm racer. Make NASCAR your priority and you’ll be fine.”

Under NASCAR’s revised regulations, drivers who miss a race for non-medical reasons — be it due to suspensions or scheduling conflicts with other events — will now see all their accumulated playoff points taken away.

The adjustment could affect Larson, especially if scenarios similar to last year’s arise — such as failing to make it back to Charlotte Motor Speedway in time due to unforeseen delays and weather conditions. If Larson faces such challenges during his second attempt at ‘The Double’ in 2025, he stands to lose all his playoff points for the season.

What qualifies as a medical emergency under the new NASCAR playoff waiver rules?

From 2025, the only circumstances under which drivers can receive a playoff waiver without forfeiting their points are limited to medical emergencies, such as the birth of a child, family crises, or age restrictions. These stringent conditions will urge drivers to carefully consider their commitments to racing schedules.

Also, the policy will take effect starting with the season’s first points race in Daytona.

Considering the backlash from veteran drivers like Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Kenny Wallace, and Roger Penske, who supported Larson’s waiver last year, it will be intriguing to know their current views.

It would be intriguing to explore whether they believe these stricter regulations could alter NASCAR’s public perception and possibly reduce its exposure.