“It’s Pretty Rude”: Shane van Gisbergen Reveals One NASCAR Habit He Does Not Want to Get Used To

Driver Shane van Gisbergen speaks with the media during IMSA Media Day at the Roar Before the 24 in preparation for the Rolex 24 at Daytona at Daytona International Speedway, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. Credit: © Nigel Cook/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shane van Gisbergen has been the brightest star in the NASCAR world these last few weeks. Road course races have come in rapid succession, and the former Supercars Champion is hitting bullseye in every single one of them. As he continues wreaking havoc in the Cup Series, he has an opinion about flipping competitors off during races.

He was the latest guest on the 12 Questions Series with veteran reporter Jeff Gluck when he was asked about his policy on using the middle finger on the race track. He revealed that he has just begun making the gesture since the cars that he drove back in Australia had windows on them. As it happens, he has found himself some friends who like to flip off each other for fun.

“There are a couple of drivers; we do it for fun at each other,” he admitted. “But yeah, I actually did it (in Michigan) at someone. They were racing me like an idiot, and then they put their hand out at me. So I passed them and then did it back. I think it’s pretty rude, though. I don’t want to do that all the time. You only do it when people deserve it, I guess. Or for fun.”

Most of the gestures that drivers display to each other when racing are polite. They do it to thank competitors for letting them pass or for favors along similar lines. But some put out the middle finger when they are upset about a move. “When they’re really angry, the whole hand comes out,” van Gisbergen laughed. He finds all this rather entertaining since he has never expressed himself this way.

Shane van Gisbergen finds a friend in Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace is close friends with many drivers in NASCAR, including Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott, and Daniel Suarez. The latest driver to get accepted into his circle is van Gisbergen. The Kiwi told Gluck that he is getting closer to Wallace, thanks to their mutual friendship with Scott McLaughlin.

He said, “Bubba is one of the guys I’m getting closer to. I always get along with him, and I’m happy to see him do well. We’ve been starting to race each other a bit more, which is good for me, I guess.”

SVG continued to explain the reason for their friendship, “Just the friend circle with Scotty (Scott McLaughlin, SVG’s fellow racing driver from New Zealand). He hangs out with Scotty a lot, and that’s how you get to know him a bit. Had him around home a couple of times.” Hopefully, their association off the track will help them both get better on it.