“There Will Be a Learning Curve”: Why the Next Gen Car Does Not Scare Bowman Gray Veteran Tim Brown

The 2025 NASCAR Cup season is set to usher in significant changes, including the introduction of an international race to the calendar for the first time in nearly a quarter-century and relocating the Clash from Los Angeles to Bowman Gray Stadium.

But beyond these things, the season is particularly momentous for Tim Brown, a veteran NASCAR employee at Rick Ware Racing, who will see a long-held dream come true when the NASCAR Cup Series rolls into Bowman Gray Stadium for the NASCAR Clash on February 2.

Despite his extensive experience with NASCAR vehicles, the 58-year-old crew member is not resting on his laurels. In a recent interview with Cup Scene, Brown was queried about his ease with the transition, given his thorough familiarity with the NASCAR cars through testing. He responded confidently, “For sure. I’ve done a lot of testing in the Cup cars over the years, but just not this particular car.”

He continued, “But as far as the weight and the power and all that, I’m definitely used to that from years and years of testing. This new car is definitely different, so there will be a learning curve there, but we’ll go do our best and hopefully, we’re competitive and have a shot at winning this thing.”

Brown shared that while at RWR, he routinely tests the Next Gen race cars on the chassis dyno every Friday, giving him ample time behind the wheel, albeit in a testing context. However, taking the start at Bowman Gray Stadium will introduce a new challenge, as he recognizes the shift from testing to competing in an actual race.

When pressed about the potential for this opportunity to open doors to other races at short tracks, Brown immediately deferred, saying, “That would be a better question for Rick. I’m a racer. I’d race anytime, anywhere that I could, so you’d probably have to ask Rick that one.”

Why is Brown’s entry at Bowman Gray potentially troubling for other Cup drivers?

While Brown may not have a single start in the Cup Series, his familiarity with Bowman Gray Stadium is unmatched. He has completed thousands of laps there, securing his status as the venue’s most decorated driver with 101 victories in Tour Type Modifieds. Additionally, Brown boasts 12 track championships and has claimed 146 pole positions.

Given this advantage, when several Cup drivers sought his insights, Brown was clear about keeping his cards close to his chest. He stated, “I don’t even talk with those guys because we want to go run as good as we can and not help those guys out at all.”

Currently, the Clash at Bowman Gray is the sole race on Brown’s calendar. Should he excel and surpass other Cup drivers on this familiar terrain, it could well position him as a reliable substitute for the team, ready to step in during any driver injuries or unforeseen circumstances.