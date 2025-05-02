“It’s Really Getting Hard for Me”: Amy Earnhardt Makes Embarrassing Confession, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Gives Prized Response

The Bless Your ‘Hardt podcast segment of Dirty Mo Media has been generating strong interest among NASCAR fans with the exclusive insights that it offers into the lives of Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy. It is fun to watch and helps fans connect closely with one of the most popular couples in motorsports. In a recent episode, Amy had a startling and hilarious confession to make.

She shared her story even after her better half warned her she might be judged for it. So, she had been to a store opening in Charlotte last Thursday along with one of her friends. As they were leaving, she felt the urgent need to use the loo. Unfortunately, there wasn’t one at the store, and she hadn’t been able to find any nearby either.

The rest of the story is best told in her words. She went, “So, I get in my car. I’m like, I am just gonna stop at the first gas station. I pull over to the gas station, and it’s one of those old-school ones. You can’t go in. It’s just like a hut in the middle.

“I’m screwed. At this point, nothing is around. I’m running out of options here. And it’s really getting hard for me to hold it.”

This is a safe space, right y’all? Go ahead and tell your story, Amy @DaleJr | @AmyEarnhardt pic.twitter.com/V2olaRsG5j — Dirty Mo Media (@DirtyMoMedia) May 2, 2025

She continued, “At this point, I get out of the car and just walk to the side of the building. I had to pee down my legs and down my shoes.”

Her admission drew giant gasps from Dale Earnhardt Jr. and the crew. She went on, “It’s your fault! This only happened because I had your children!” The reasoning evoked laughter from around the room and, funnily, left Junior speechless.

Amy opens up about what it feels like to work with her husband

A fan asked what it was like for the couple to work together on Bless Your ’Hardt. Amy said that it had brought them closer together than they were before. She added, “I thought we were as close as we possibly could be. But we are having fun getting to play like this with one another. We have worked together on little projects here and there, but nothing like this.”

Junior picked up and said that he enjoyed watching his better half put herself out there and work on the process of becoming a more public figure. He also expressed joy at the fact that people liked listening to them, which he saw evidenced in the comments that the podcast was garnering on social media and otherwise.