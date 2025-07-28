Denny Hamlin Reveals 23XI Racing’s ”Next Objective” After Bubba Wallace’s Win at Indianapolis

23XI Racing has one foot in the playoff door, courtesy of Bubba Wallace’s victory at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday. The No. 23 driver survived a late-race rain delay, two overtime restarts, and massive pressure from Kyle Larson to secure the team’s first victory of the season. Denny Hamlin, one of the team’s co-owners, spoke to the press and detailed what their next objectives are.

Advertisement

Tyler Reddick, driver of the No. 45 Toyota Camry, is in a great position in the points table and should be able to get into the playoffs as well. What Hamlin is more concerned about is their third driver, Riley Herbst. The 26-year-old has been doing his best to match his teammates’ performances, but has consistently come up short this season.

Hamlin said, “It’s the first time for our team to have two cars that are likely to get in. That’s a milestone. It’s a milestone for us. So our next objective is getting a win with Riley. Obviously, with him learning, Daytona is probably going to be his best shot. He needs to be focused on that, watching all the things that he needs to watch and somehow pull off a miracle there.”

It would be a great achievement for 23XI Racing if it manages to get all three cars into the playoffs, and Hamlin realizes that too. The team has a character different from most others on the grid. Drivers, crew chiefs, and every other employee work on all three cars without any sense of division among them. So, to get all three entries to the post-season would be monumental.

Hamlin went on to speak about his confidence in Wallace to go far in the playoffs. In 2023, Wallace finished tenth in points after making it to the playoffs on points. He believes that Wallace is a far more dangerous proposition for opponents now and can do a whole lot better. Hamlin said, “He can do it. He can go on a deep run. He did that before he became the new Bubba that I know now.”

With new crew chief Charles Denike powering his efforts, Wallace can do the unimaginable this season. Denike is a former member of the U.S. Army and his approach to the job has left everyone, from Hamlin to Michael Jordan, thoroughly impressed.

With the involvement of such talented professionals, 23XI Racing might just weather the tough times on track as their legal battle against NASCAR continues.