‘I Got Blamed for People Losing Jobs’: Tony Stewart Clears Air on Shutting Down NASCAR Team & Future of Employees

Tony Stewart recently spoke about the intense criticism he received online and in person after deciding to close Stewart-Haas Racing. He shared that while he expected the announcement to be met with mixed feelings, the backlash over the loss of numerous jobs left a bitter taste as SHR shut shop on the NASCAR Cup Series side.

Advertisement

The 53-year-old explained his rationale behind the same, touching on how the process went. The conversation also threw light on Stewart’s end of the shutdown as an owner, highlighting his struggles as well.

“The reason we did the announcement early in the season was to try to take care of all of our people. I got so blamed for people losing their jobs. Well, there’s companies left and right that shut down,” he elaborated to the FOX network.

The Final Lap

⁰As our story closes and we race towards Phoenix, we will look back at all the moments that made Stewart-Haas Racing. pic.twitter.com/ExGfiCqUJG — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) October 9, 2024

Stewart acknowledged the significant impact it had on the team’s long-standing employees. To mitigate the same, he orchestrated a plan to assist them. They put together a package that secured the majority of the SHR team members’ employment for the upcoming year.

The former Cup Series driver turned NHRA drag racer emphasized the care taken in this process. “We did what we did to take care of our people, and we created great severance packages for them to take care of them and their families. … I would say over 80 percent of the employees at SHR have found homes for next year,” he shared.

Stewart became a co-owner of what would become Stewart-Haas Racing back in 2009, acquiring a half stake in Haas CNC Racing. Already a two-time Cup champion, he departed Joe Gibbs Racing for a chance to not only co-own but also enhance a team by drawing in seasoned race administrators and attracting dedicated personnel.

Did the NASCAR charter agreement tussle influence Stewart’s departure from the sport?

Amidst a backdrop where two Cup teams, 23XI Racing, and Front Row Motorsports, are in disagreement with NASCAR over charter details, Stewart intimated that he preferred to steer clear of such conflicts for himself and his team.

He expressed deep respect for the NASCAR-owning France family and gratitude for the opportunities to race alongside legends like Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, Rusty Wallace, and Kevin Harvick.

However, he admitted, “It is not what it used to be. It is drastically different than what it used to be. And that’s okay for some people and for some people it’s not. […] But this is the time that things are changing the sport…”

"It's a tough decision, but things in life change." @TonyStewart talks with @KevinHarvick about the closing of Stewart-Haas Racing. pic.twitter.com/uUWp6DzKcU — HarvickHappyHour (@HarvickHappyPod) October 24, 2024

“…Look what’s going on with 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports right now. […] This has become very clear that this is the right time for me to get out of the sport. There’s things that I see that I definitely don’t like. And I’m happy doing the stuff I’m doing now,” opined the 2-time Cup champion on Kevin Harvick’s podcast.

He further noted that entering the NASCAR Cup Series with plans to leave wasn’t his initial intent. A combination of sponsorship issues and other factors ultimately guided his exit.