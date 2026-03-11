“I’ve Never Even Shook His Hand”: Ross Chastain Gives Verdict on Michael Jordan’s Impact on NASCAR

Michael Jordan officially entered the world of NASCAR in 2020, and his legacy in the sport has only grown since then. As co-owner of 23XI Racing, he’s placed a brand new team on the map, with the organization now establishing itself as a competitor in its sixth season in the Cup Series. No one has witnessed this growth more closely than the rivals on the track.

Ross Chastain, like any other human being who knows who Jordan is, understands what he brings to the sport. Even as he battles drivers such as Tyler Reddick on track, the Trackhouse Racing driver said the aura that follows MJ has lifted NASCAR as a whole.

Speaking to the Tennessee Motorsports Takeover, Chastain said the sport gains when figures of MJ’s stature step into the arena. “It’s incredible to have a sports icon like that associated with NASCAR, a guy that’s accomplished so much, and be successful not only in sports but also in business and life,” he stated.

“Not that I know him. I’ve never had a conversation with him. I’ve never even shook his hand. I’d like to one day. When you have successful people be a part of what you’re doing, it’s always good. I think a rising tide raises all ships,” Chastain added.

23XI Racing opened the year with three consecutive wins, all of them going to Reddick. The run put the spotlight on Michael Jordan and fellow co-owner Denny Hamlin, while also drawing attention from drivers across the grid.

Chastain is unaffected by the format change

When NASCAR released the Next Gen car in 2022, Trackhouse Racing burst out of the gate. As teams worked to get a handle on the new machine, Chastain kept the No. 1 car near the front and carried the banner for the team across the schedule. That season, he ended up with two wins and a runner-up finish in the standings.

The following year brought another run into the postseason, with Chastain finishing 10th while again reaching Victory Lane twice. The team later added Shane van Gisbergen to strengthen its push on road courses, a move aimed at saving a playoff berth through race wins. But the current points structure values both wins and week-to-week results, moving away from the old “win, and you’re in” mindset.

Yet Chastain stated he has little interest in debating formats. He said, “I don’t care. That’s the short answer because whatever they do, I’ll go race. Sign me up for whatever the France family and NASCAR want. If they want to flip everything upside down, it doesn’t matter to me. I just need the rulebook. Just give me the schedule, the rules for the cars, and the on-track procedures, and I’ll go race.”

After the opening stretch of the season, the driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet driver sits 23rd in the standings with 74 points.