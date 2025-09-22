‘I’ve Wanted It for 30 Years’: Ryan Blaney Reflects on Earning One of NASCAR’s Most Unique Trophies

With his New Hampshire Motor Speedway win on Sunday, Ryan Blaney didn’t just take home a win; he hauled in a lobster. The Cup Series tradition at NHMS awards the victor a live lobster, usually the largest from the tank at the local Makris Restaurant, and it’s a prize Blaney has had his eye on for years.

The custom dates back to 2008, when Kurt Busch became the first to hoist the crustacean before donating it to a local aquarium. For Blaney, who has often found Loudon a tough nut to crack, the unusual trophy was especially sweet.

“I watched a lot of races here growing up, whether I was here or watching on TV. The lobster is the coolest thing in Victory Lane. I’ve been wanting to hold that fucking lobster for like 30 years. I’ve been wanting to hold that thing up from Victory Lane just because I saw guys doing it when I was growing up, and it was just the coolest thing ever,” Blaney said.

“It’s funny like tracks have certain trophies that catches your eye as a kid, and this is one of them. That’s something I’ve wanted to do since I was a kid. Sorry for swearing. The lobster is cool, man. It’s so cool.”

Blaney also made it clear how much he enjoys coming to Loudon. He praised New England in September, calling the scenery gorgeous and the fans “fantastic.” He added, “I was lucky with the weather. Couldn’t ask for a better weekend.”

When asked if he even likes lobster, Blaney laughed and said, “I love lobster. I was part of the lobster bake last night that Marcus threw. Downed it.”

That answer stood in stark contrast to Denny Hamlin’s 2017 stance, when Hamlin flatly refused to touch his lobster, admitting, “I’m not going to do anything with it. I’ve seen it and touched it for the last time. I have a lobster phobia. I just don’t like them. I can’t look at it.”

Blaney, though, earned his catch the hard way and may very well enjoy it, too. He led 116 of the 301 laps, including the last 39. The No. 12 Team Penske driver slipped past Josh Berry on Lap 263, but the Wood Brothers rookie hounded him to the finish, forcing Blaney to earn every inch.

In the end, Blaney landed both the win and the 18-to-22-pound lobster he had dreamed of holding for decades.