“We Know He Can”: Kaulig Racing CEO Has Full Confidence in Supercars Star Will Brown’s Ability as He Returns to NASCAR

26-year-old Will Brown is all set to make his second Cup Series start at the Chicago Street Course on July 7. The 2024 Supercars Champion made his debut at Sonoma Raceway last year and faced disappointment with his Richard Childress Racing car undergoing electrical issues. This year, he will seek better fortunes with Kaulig Racing.

Ty Norris, the Chief Business Officer at Kaulig Racing, spoke to Supercars.com at Nashville recently and expressed strong faith in the driver’s ability to become a NASCAR superstar, much like Shane van Gisbergen.

He said, “We wouldn’t have done it if we didn’t think we were going to put a competitive car under him, nor if we thought he couldn’t do a great job with it, so we know he can.”

At Sonoma last year, Brown was exceptionally fast in practice. Had it not been for the issues that his car underwent and forced him to retire, he could have potentially secured a good result. Norris pointed that out, trying to make a case for his strong trust.

Moreover, the driver will also have the advantage of Chicago being a relatively new track for everyone in the field. The executive continued, “We’ve only run Chicago twice, and both of them in the rain, so it would be really incredible if it was just dry, that would be the first time for everybody, so I think Will could be right there and be competitive.”

Brown, with all his road course experience, is more than capable of winning at Chicago. It’s just a matter of all the right pieces falling in place.

Kaulig Racing will face an intra-team battle at Chicago

Kaulig Racing’s A.J. Allmendinger is one of the most capable road course drivers in NASCAR currently. The upcoming race in Chicago will be a prime opportunity for him to secure a spot in the playoffs. But with Brown’s presence, the challenge will be a lot tougher.

Norris conveyed that the team anticipates Allmendinger to be competing for Victory Lane as well. The goal set for the Supercars champion is to get to Chicago, have fun, learn, and enjoy. Norris detailed, “If we execute, and get to the end where hopefully it’s him and A.J. racing for the win, I really do believe that Will will be competitive.”

Brown will be flying to the United States following the Betr Darwin Triple Crown from June 20-22. All his focus will be on the Grant Park 165 from then on.