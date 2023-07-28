Jeff Gordon or Tony Stewart? Kyle Larson Reveals Favorite NASCAR Driver

Every racecar driver looks up to certain drivers and has his favorites, be it for their mentality, style, or off-track contributions. In Kyle Larson’s case, his favorite drivers do not include any driver currently in the garage. Moreover, coming off a recent controversy with his friend Denny Hamlin at Pocono, he might not like anyone at this point.

Advertisement

The Hendrick Motorsports driver has had his fair share of feuds with drivers across the field, most notably with NASCAR’s public enemy number one, Ross Chastain. So who is it that the 2021 Cup Series champion considers his favorite driver in the sport?

Kyle Larson names his favorite NASCAR driver

While Larson was at the Grandview Speedway for the High Limit Sprint Car Series race, Larson had a one-on-one rapid-fire interview with a reporter who asked him about his favorite driver. Larson was caught like a deer in headlights before he could think of a response to the question.

Advertisement

Soon enough Larson responded, “Uh, I don’t know maybe Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart. Current drivers? I don’t like anybody.”

Considering that Gordon remains involved with the inner workings of Hendrick Motorsports, it must be that the two share a good relationship in general. Moreover, with Larson’s interest in dirt racing, he would also be close to Tony Stewart. Hence, his answer kind of makes sense. Although it’s kind of hilarious that he does not like anybody on the current NASCAR grid.

Tony Stewart claims Larson is better than he used to be



Tony Stewart, a three-time Cup Series champion, has driven stock cars, late models, dirt, and even IndyCar. Similarly, Larson too has several interests outside of the stock car racing scene. He often participates in dirt races, be it sprint cars or midgets, he’s everywhere. Next year, Larson will finally drive at the prestigious Indy 500 with Arrow McLaren.

Recently, Stewart praised Larson as someone who is a pure driver, and excelling in various series. He mentioned, “Kyle Larson is better than I was. I remember watching him during the first time he ran the 4-Crown Nationals, and won all three races, in his first time racing here.”

Advertisement

“This isn’t the easiest place to come to for your first time and for him to take a Midget, and a Sprint Car, and a Silver Crown and just dominate in the fashion that he did.” It is indeed pretty impressive for an iconic driver to praise someone from the newer generation.