‘It’s Worth So Much’: Katherine Legge Highlights What Full-Time NASCAR Drivers Have That Part-Timers Don’t

After years of competing in various racing disciplines, 44-year-old Katherine Legge has now set herself the goal to become a full-time driver in the NASCAR Cup Series. She has been making sporadic starts in the Cup Series and the Xfinity Series this year with limited success. Notably, she finished her first premier-tier race last Sunday in Mexico City.
Ahead of the race, Legge spoke to SpeedFreaks and detailed the differences between drivers racing part-time and full-time in NASCAR. She admitted how she had initially thought that the mentality when taking on a road course and a traditional oval would be similar. But that hadn’t been the case and she reasoned why.
“The problem is that these guys are driving this car every weekend,” Legge said. “Every single weekend, right? So, for me to get back in it, having only driven it once at Phoenix, after driving the Xfinity car, which is kind of a bit of a mind-messing up… I just think that sort of subconscious frame of reference that they don’t even know that they have is worth so much.”