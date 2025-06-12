NASCAR Mexico Prize Money: How Much Will the Drivers Make During the 2025 Viva Mexico 250?

Castrol Ford driver Brad Keselowski (6) leads a group of cars through turn 17 during the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, March 2, 2025 in Austin. | Image credit: Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Heading into its first international race in 67 years, NASCAR finds itself walking a tightrope between anticipation and anxiety. Rumors had cast doubt on the Mexico City event, with whispers suggesting teams were instead getting ready for a return to the Daytona International Speedway Road Course on the weekend of June 15.

But Ryan Blaney and other insiders laid the speculation to rest. Now, with the final countdown underway and Daniel Suárez front and center promoting the sport on home turf, NASCAR is set to roll out both Cup and Xfinity Series races in Mexico.

While the series has ventured south, the prize money has headed sharply north, in comparison to other races this season. This was reported by NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass via his X handle.

The Viva Mexico 250 Cup Series race will carry a purse of $12,561,250. This figure includes bonuses tied to past results, contingency awards, year-end points distributions, and other performance-based incentives.

By contrast, last weekend’s race at Michigan — widely praised for its on-track drama — featured a total Cup purse of $11,055,250, a number in line with the typical payouts seen throughout the current season.

Meanwhile, the Xfinity Series’ Chilango 150 in Mexico City will offer $2,151,939. Notably, the Xfinity Series skipped the Michigan stop this year.

Many fans expected NASCAR’s international Cup debut to mirror even Daytona’s eye-watering budget, but the numbers paint a different picture. The 2024 Daytona purse stood at a staggering $30,331,250 — more than double what’s been earmarked for the Mexico event.

Drivers to look out for at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez

With both Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch having found victory lane at the Mexico City circuit during their Xfinity Series days, the two veterans naturally find themselves in the spotlight heading into NASCAR’s long-awaited return south of the border. Hamlin, in particular, boasts a strong track record, scoring one win and a runner-up finish in just three starts.

However, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver quickly tempered expectations last week, admitting that his simulator runs left him struggling to find his rhythm, likening the layout to an entirely unfamiliar venue.

On the other hand, Kyle Busch remains the last Cup driver to conquer Mexico City, having taken the checkered flag first the previous time NASCAR raced there. With a winless drought now stretching 72 races — his last victory dating back to June 2023 — the stage may be set for a long-overdue resurgence. A breakthrough here could mark his long-awaited return to form and silence the doubters circling since his prolonged dry spell began.

Elsewhere, Chase Elliott leads the field with three wins on any new track, while both Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano have bagged two apiece. Still, with Mexico City presenting unfamiliar terrain for the current generation of Cup drivers, the race promises to be the ultimate litmus test, especially for those who have recently made a name for themselves on road courses.