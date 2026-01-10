Jeff Gordon Feels That, Despite Criticism, Steve Phelps Will Be “Hard to Replace” as a NASCAR Executive

When NASCAR officials’ private messages surfaced days before the antitrust lawsuit trial, revealing Steve Phelps using disparaging language toward veteran team owner Richard Childress, the fallout cut deep among fans and owners alike.

The damage stayed long after the legal proceedings concluded, ultimately forcing the NASCAR commissioner to step down. While many viewed Phelps’ exit as merely the opening salvo in stabilizing the ship, sentiment inside the NASCAR garage seemed to be more complex. Beyond Denny Hamlin, who called Phelps a “huge asset” and declared NASCAR “lucky” to have him in the years preceding the lawsuit, even Jeff Gordon recently expressed similar views.

Phelps’ resignation closed the book on his tenure of more than two decades with NASCAR. Though the timing seemed right, many industry insiders regarded his departure as a misguided hunt for a scapegoat, given his track record, contributions, and capabilities. Gordon weighed in on the watershed decision, offering his perspective on what Phelps brought to the table.

“Steve brought a very pragmatic, steady approach. He listened to the sport’s stakeholders, wasn’t afraid to ask hard questions, and genuinely wanted to make NASCAR better at every level. His leadership during COVID was a defining example, navigating unprecedented uncertainty and helping the sport move forward at a historic moment,” said Gordon.

He continued, highlighting Phelps’ diplomatic skills across the industry. “Steve has a unique ability to move comfortably between different groups, from broadcast partners, OEMs, and competitors to tracks, sponsors, and members of the media. That will be hard to replace.”

Yet Gordon also acknowledged the move as a crucial inflection point for the sport. Steve positioned NASCAR for its next evolution, and now the burden falls on leaders throughout the industry to build on that groundwork.

Phelps pushed NASCAR to embrace calculated risks while rolling out the welcome mat for both fresh and loyal fans, something Gordon believes will resonate for years to come. He worked as an essential bridge between teams and the sanctioning body, maintaining that connection even as the lawsuit unfolded from late 2024 onward. NASCAR will undoubtedly feel his absence in that capacity.

How did Steve Phelps push the sport forward?

Phelps even earned recognition for his habit of walking pit road before each race, greeting every driver personally. His evident presence made him NASCAR’s most public face, often tapped to speak on behalf of the organization.

During his tenure, NASCAR also explored several new ventures, including the Chicago Street race, a race in Mexico last year, the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum, and so on. His value within the garage ran so deep that NASCAR created an entirely new position for him in spring 2025, naming Phelps the sport’s inaugural commissioner.

The role was specifically designed to broaden his perspective and enable him to focus on expanding the company’s footprint domestically and internationally. NASCAR, since his stepping down, has chosen not to fill the commissioner position with another appointment.

Consequently, the organization’s public face will now rest primarily on the shoulders of Steve O’Donnell and Ben Kennedy, the latter expected to eventually assume control of the sport as heir to the France family legacy.