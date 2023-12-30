Long-Term Partner Releases Touching Farewell Post for Kevin Harvick as New Era Begins in 2024

Hunt Brothers Pizza and the number 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford have been one of the most iconic partnerships in the arena of NASCAR. Since 2014, the fast-food company has been an associate sponsor for Kevin Harvick’s Monster Energy Cup Series ride.

Advertisement

In a recent video, the Hunt Brothers Pizza team gave a massive shout-out to the retired legend. They captured the moments when Harvick drove the car bearing their name to victory lane and mentioned, “It’s been nothing but incredible. You brought us wins, you gave us memories, and you elevated our brand.”

Advertisement

The brand also acknowledged the bond that they share with the Ford pilot. “You started as an ambassador for us, but in the end, you became family. For 14 years of pizza, fun, and racing, we are 4EVER thankful,” they said as the video came to an end.

Back in 2017, Hunt Brothers Pizza served as the primary sponsor for Harvick in four Xfinity Series races besides acting as an associate sponsor for his teammate Cole Custer. For the US-based made-to-order Pizza brand and the #4 speedster, the 2023 season capped off the 14 long years spent together in NASCAR’s top-tier racing series.

Kevin Harvick hands over the mantle to Joey Logano

The good news is that Hunt Brothers Pizza is not exiting the NASCAR world despite Harvick’s departure. Instead, they are expected to partner up with another Ford sensation. And it is none other than Team Penske’s two-time Cup Series champion, Joey Logano.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/hbpizza/status/1733676973094764722?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Although Harvick will maintain his relationship with the pizza company through his operation of Kevin Harvick Inc., The Sponsor will join hands with the #22 team. With sponsorships for selected races in 2024 for Logano’s Ford Mustang, Hunt Brothers Pizza is all set to further extend its history in the top tier of NASCAR racing.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, they will still sponsor Kevin Harvick in his late model ventures. Additionally, Harvick’s son Keelan and daughter Piper will also have support from the fast-food chain in their early racing careers.