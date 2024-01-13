Why Did Dale Earnhardt Jr. Choose #8 to Begin His NASCAR Career at DEI?

How do NASCAR drivers choose the numbers on their cars? The simplest answer to the question would be: they don’t. It’s something that the teams own as trademarks. However, have you ever wondered how Dale Earnhardt Jr. ended up with the #8 in the initial years of his Cup career? Let’s find out.

The infamous #8 Chevrolet was driven by Dale Earnhardt Sr. himself in the earlier stages of his career and before that by the Intimidator’s father, Ralph Earnhardt. Naturally, when Dale Jr. got the opportunity to take part in his first-ever Cup race in 1999 with the red and black Budweiser Chevy, and that too for Dale Earnhardt Inc., he was elated. After all, it was almost like taking forward a legacy for the Earnhardts.

Furthermore, for the two-time Xfinity Series champion, driving the #8 was a tribute to his grandfather Ralph Earnhardt. He said, “It means a lot that we have this number…I am pretty happy about just getting the opportunity.” Sadly, when Junior joined Hendrick Motorsports, his lucky number did not change teams with him.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. lost his lucky number

The year 2008 gave Junior a ride with Rick Hendrick’s team, but took away his favorite number in return. Despite putting in efforts to secure the number for the Wisconsin resident, Marshall Carlson, the then-general manager of Hendrick Motorsports, admitted that the terms that they had to abide by to keep the number intact didn’t make sense to them. But Dale Jr. didn’t want to part ways with his lucky number.

“I’d like to take it and use it the rest of my career,” said Junior. “I’ll give it back when I retire, but I’d just like to run the No 8 the rest of my career.” Alas, the number 81, not 8, was considered one of the probable options for Dale Jr’s HMS debut at Daytona International Speedway. However, in the end, it was the #88 Chevy that worked out for the veteran driver as he signed with NASCAR Hall of Fame owner, Rick Hendrick.

Needless to say, it was indeed very disappointing for several Earnhardt fans who used the number 8 and the name Earnhardt synonymously. Even Junior acknowledged back then that his fans would tear up more than he ever would have.