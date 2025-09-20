Jimmie Johnson Ready to “Move Forward in Unison” After Rick Ware Agrees to Sell NASCAR Charter to Legacy MC

Jimmie Johnson and Rick Ware’s long-standing legal saga has finally come to an end. The two sides have settled their dispute over a NASCAR Cup Series ownership charter that had put Legacy Motor Club and Rick Ware Racing at odds. With the matter resolved, Johnson has now outlined his plans for the team’s next step forward.

The clash stemmed from LMC’s push to secure a third charter to expand its operation, a deal with Ware that collapsed earlier this year. Legacy responded with a breach of contract suit, while Ware countered, insisting the agreement applied to 2027 rather than 2026.

RWR controls two charters: one fields Cody Ware’s No. 51 entry, and the other is leased to RFK Racing. The conflict quickly escalated into dueling lawsuits, centering on which charter was actually part of the deal. Matters came to a head in court on April 30, with Legacy arguing the agreement covered Charter 27, currently leased to RFK for this season, while RWR maintained it was Charter 36, tied to the No. 51 entry and earmarked for RFK in 2026.

The case had been set for trial in January 2026, but the two sides reached common ground before it ever reached that stage. Johnson expressed relief at the outcome, saying,

“Reaching a positive outcome was important for everyone involved. I truly respect the effort put forth by Robby Benton and Rick Ware to reach a settlement so we may all focus on our business operations and future goals. I’m glad this is behind us and we can all move forward in unison.”

#NASCAR … Rick Ware Racing and Legacy Motor Club reach resolution on charter dispute https://t.co/M5eZY18diF — Dustin Long (@dustinlong) September 19, 2025

Ware further revealed that he sat down with Johnson and Cal Wells to hammer out terms and finalize the transfer of a charter from RWR to LMC. In his view, the agreement represents a win-win scenario, paving the way for both organizations to move forward cleanly. For now, his focus remains on finishing the 2025 campaign on a solid footing, without disclosing what the give-and-take was.

The settlement, however, leaves questions. If the deal does involve Charter 27 for 2026, RWR would find itself without a charter next year, as the team already has a lease agreement with RFK for its current entry. Yet, according to FOX Sports reporter Bob Pockrass, RWR insists it will remain a chartered team in 2026, suggesting the sale could instead involve Charter 36 for the 2027 season.

A spokesman confirmed that stance, stating, “RWR will continue to race its No. 51 as a chartered entry in 2026.” So, it is still unclear which charter RWR will ultimately give to LMC if the deal takes effect in 2026. If it is for 2027, the matter appears more straightforward.