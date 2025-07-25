mobile app bar

Which Drivers Have the Most NASCAR ‘Crown Jewel’ wins?

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Jeff Gordon (24) wins the Crown Royal Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Jul 27, 2014; Speedway, IN, USA; NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Jeff Gordon (24) wins the Crown Royal Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images

As NASCAR prepares for this weekend’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, one of the significant storylines fans and media think about is that the Brickyard is one of NASCAR’s four “Crown Jewel” races.

Those four gems of stock car racing are the Daytona 500, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte, the Southern 500 at Darlington, and the shortest of the crown jewels, the 400-mile Brickyard.

There are seven former drivers who make up the who’s who of crown jewel winners, compiling the most combined wins. Meanwhile, there’s one active Cup driver who potentially still has a shot at cracking the top seven. And another active driver also has a shot, a long shot that is.

Let’s break down who are the best of the best when it comes to crown jewel wins – and spoiler alert, No. 1 (or not even No. 2. for that matter) is NOT Richard Petty or Dale Earnhardt:

No. 1 Jeff Gordon – 17 crown jewels: 3 Daytona 500 wins, 3 Coca-Cola 600 wins, 6 Southern 500 wins and 5 Brickyard 400 wins.

No. 2 Jimmie Johnson – 12 crown jewels: 2 Daytona 500 wins, 4 Coca-Cola 600 wins, 2 Southern 500 wins and 4 Brickyard 400 wins.

No. 3 (tie) Richard Petty – 10 crown jewels: 7 Daytona 500 wins, 2 Coca-Cola 600 wins and 1 Southern 500 win (Petty had retired before the first Brickyard 400 was held in 1994).

No. 3 (tie) Bobby Allison – 10 crown jewels: 3 Daytona 500 wins, 3 Coca-Cola 600 wins and 4 Southern 500 wins (like Petty, Allison had long retired before the Brickyard 400 came into existence).

No. 5 Cale Yarborough – 9 crown jewels: 4 Daytona 500 wins, 5 Southern 500 wins (never won the Coca-Cola 600 and raced long before the Brickyard 400 came into being).

No. 6 (tie) Dale Earnhardt – 8 crown jewels: 1 Daytona 500 win, 3 Coca-Cola 600 wins, 3 Southern 500 wins and 1 Brickyard 400 win.

No. 6 (tie) Kevin Harvick – 8 crown jewels: 1 Daytona 500 win, 2 Coca-Cola 600 wins, 2 Southern 500 wins and 3 Brickyard 400 wins.

Just two active drivers are within striking distance

Obviously, all of the preceding drivers are retired (Johnson technically remains so, even though he’s made two one-off starts in the Cup Series thus far this season).

There remain just two currently active full-time drivers who still have a mathematical chance to join the top seven crown jewel winner’s list anytime soon, and one of those two has the potential to crack that top seven as early as this Sunday. That driver is:

No. 8 Denny Hamlin – 7 crown jewels: 3 Daytona 500 wins, 3 Southern 500 wins and 1 Coca-Cola 600 win. If Hamlin, who leads all Cup drivers thus far this season with a series-high four wins, captures his elusive first win in the Brickyard, he would pull into a three-way tie for sixth with Earnhardt and Harvick.

For the record, there are two other retired Cup drivers who also have seven crown jewels on their respective racing resumes: David Pearson (1 Daytona 500 win, 3 Coca-Cola 600 wins and 3 Southern 500 wins), and Darrell Waltrip (1 Daytona 500 win, 5 Coca-Cola 600 wins and 1 Southern 500 win).

There’s one other active driver who is statistically still in contention, although he’s a long way behind the top seven, or Hamlin for that matter. And that driver is:

No. 11 Kyle Busch – 4 crown jewels: 1 Coca-Cola 600 win, 1 Southern 500 win and 2 Brickyard 400 wins. Busch has never won the Daytona 500. At age 40, and riding a 78-race winless streak, the longest of his Cup career, it’s unlikely the younger Busch brother ever will.

Post Edited By:Abhishek Ramesh

About the author

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

x-icon

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

Share this article

Don’t miss these