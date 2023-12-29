What Do NASCAR Teams Do With Cars Damaged Beyond Repair?

Apr 24, 2022; Talladega, Alabama, USA; The car of NASCAR Cup Series driver Ty Dillon (42) his towed to the garage after wreck during the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

A sport like NASCAR often sees massive wrecks that take place on the racetrack. The aftermath of these wrecks leaves a trail of heavily damaged cars that sometimes are beyond repair. So what exactly do the teams do with such cars?

Recently, Joe Gibbs Racing posted a video explaining what they end up doing in a scenario like this. The narration explains that there are three different options if say the car is so mangled that it doesn’t even fit in the hauler.

He says, “The first is NASCAR takes the car back to the R&D center to evaluate the damage. This could happen when the damage is really bad. In this scenario, we don’t even have to worry about getting the car into the hauler.”

“Scenario two, we get to cutting, parts are sawed off to help the car fit. Option three is when the race is close enough to the shop we can use one of our flatbed trucks.”

What is the Dale Earnhardt Jr.-owned place where NASCAR cars go to die?

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver, Dale Earnhardt Jr. owns a property called Dirty Mo Acres in rural North Carolina, which is often known as a NASCAR graveyard. The reason behind its haunting name is because of the amount of former wrecked NASCAR race cars that are strewn across the land.

Several notable cars have claimed this as their final resting place and Junior has even built a website where all of these cars and their history are listed for the public to see.

Some of the noteworthy rides at this property belong to the likes of Mark Martin, AJ Allmendinger, Jeff Gordon, Danica Patrick, and several more. Each wrecked car has a lot of history and interesting stories attached to it and now they have a resting place amongst the woods to spend the rest of its time.