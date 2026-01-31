“70% Chance You’re Going to Get Wrecked”: How Tony Stewart Convinced Himself and His Wife About Daytona Run

After departing the sport for good at the end of the 2024 season and opting to shutter his NASCAR team’s operations, Stewart shifted his focus to his NHRA career. Gene Haas, the co-owner of the operation, chose to retain one charter to establish a new team, while Stewart was filling in for his wife in drag racing as the couple planned to expand their family. Now, however, he is set to return to Daytona, much to the surprise of his wife, Leah Pruett.

Advertisement

Now that RAM is returning to NASCAR, Stewart has decided to stage a comeback in the NASCAR Truck Series, taking over the No. 25 RAM for Kaulig Racing at Daytona. Fans were excited to hear the news, but behind the scenes, Stewart had to explain to Pruett why he was returning.

Recounting how their exchange, Stewart revealed (per Racer), “She looked at me, and she’s like, ‘Why would you do that?’ She goes, ‘You’ve always told me it’s about a 70% chance you’re going to get wrecked out of any race at Daytona.’ I told her this is how much the Dodge brand, Stellantis, and RAM mean to me.

“Is it the most ideal race for me to run as a driver? Probably not, in all reality,” Stewart added.

RAM is returning to NASCAR after 13 seasons on the sidelines. Under the Dodge banner, they last competed in NASCAR in 2012. And as they prepare to return to NASCAR once again, Stewart wanted to be present for the occasion. The move also made sense considering his affiliation with Dodge through his NHRA program.

Leah Pruett had the same reaction as some others did when her husband, Tony Stewart, finalized plans to make his NASCAR return at Daytona. “She looked at me and she’s like, ‘Why would you do that?’” https://t.co/DECvJiRQYN — Kelly Crandall (@KellyCrandall) January 30, 2026

From Stewart’s perspective, the decision required little deliberation. He acknowledged that he had competed in nearly every four-wheeled discipline at Daytona, yet a Truck Series start at the superspeedway had never appeared on his resume. When the opportunity arose to drive a RAM truck in the manufacturer’s first NASCAR race back, Stewart accepted without hesitation.

Stewart previously made six Truck Series starts, winning two of those races. His most recent appearance came at Dover in 2005. This time around, Stewart will compete through the free agent program, which offers him a chance to stay sharp while soaking in the competitive atmosphere that shaped his career.

RAM and Kaulig Racing have partnered to create a team accessible to drivers from across the motorsports landscape who wish to compete in NASCAR. The free agent program is expected to feature a rotating cast of drivers throughout the season. Meanwhile, three Kaulig Racing RAM entries will run full time in 2026, with Brenden Queen, Daniel Dye, and Justin Haley each securing permanent seats.

A fourth slot will be reserved for the free agent entry, through which Stewart is competing, while the fifth driver will earn a berth via a reality-based competition titled “Race For The Seat”.

Stewart is aware of the risk he is taking

Stewart knows full well that there is a substantial chance they could get wrecked. He has been absent from NASCAR competition for a decade, and it has been more than 25 years since he last handled a NASCAR Truck. Moreover, none of the starts he made came on a superspeedway circuit.

Technology has evolved and variables have shifted. The drivers competing in the Truck Series understand the handling characteristics of these trucks. When anyone ventures to a venue like Daytona or Talladega, they will not necessarily possess the same understanding of the handling characteristics or the elements one truly needs to grasp about drafting dynamics.

To Stewart, however, it matters little how much technology advances. The one constant at Daytona remains the air. Stewart enjoyed considerable success on the track during his Xfinity tenure, having claimed seven wins there. In the Cup Series as well, he managed to bag four victories, although none were Daytona 500 wins. The record books indicate that he has compiled a very successful record at Daytona.