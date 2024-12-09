“A Broadcast That Actually Cares”: NASCAR Fans Left Wanting for More After Incredible Snowball Derby Showing

Racers make their way around the track during the 57th SnowBall Derby Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024 at Five Flags Speedway. © John Blackie/Pensacola News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Can FloRacing broadcast Cup races?” fans questioned after this year’s running of the Snowball Derby, owing to the quality of the broadcast subscription partner FloRacing managed to put out. Several fans from the NASCAR world were left wanting more from the highest echelon of stock car racing as a result.

Can @FloRacing broadcast Cup races? — Brian Murphy (@Brian_Murphy_) December 8, 2024

The subscription broadcaster was met with a positive response online, with several fans voicing their opinion on X (formerly Twitter.) “Flo is so damn good because the guys/gals putting it together are racers and race fans, makes so much of a difference,” opined one fan.

best broadcast i ever seen and been apart of. from pre race to checkered everything was world class. — Carson Hocevar (@CarsonHocevar) December 9, 2024

“The thing I like is that the announcers aren’t ex-drivers. They give the fans perspective. They’re emotional,” chimed in another. “Imagine that… a broadcast that actually cares about showing good racing and not focusing on the leader,” wrote yet another.

On the NASCAR side, FOX Sports and NBC Sports shared broadcast duties during the 2024 racing season, with the former media giant often coming under scrutiny from the fans for its lack of basic quality.

Missed instances on track and old camera angles were some of the concerns before the sport switched mid-season to NBC, which has often impressed with its new ideas and detailed coverage.

Streaming options for the sport also garnered flak for a lack of intuitiveness in their broadcast platforms, often resulting in fans missing live action.

“I’ve never hated a or multiple companies quite like the way I hate @TheCW & @NASCAR_Xfinity tonight. Weeks of prep time, no streaming option. Absolute BS. And you decide to f us on Bristol of all weeks. But don’t worry, there’s some loser movie on the CW app everyone! D bags,” was the reaction from earlier this year during one of the Xfinity Series races.

The underlying sentiment was clear from the fans. With a subscription broadcaster able enough to fulfill the needs of a grassroots motorsports audience, why and how could a media giant such as FOX lag in the same department?

Who won the 2024 Snowball Derby?

The 2024 edition of the famed event matched the on-track action to the levels of the broadcast this Sunday. The race saw ARCA Menards Series driver and Late Model ace Kaden Honeycutt take the checkered flag in P1 after a thrilling battle during the final laps.

The Texas native elaborated on the feeling of clinching the trophy at Five Flags Speedway and said, “It’s definitely unbelievable. This is literally where I took my first steps. There’s a lot of history here for my family here.”

Snowball Derby champions! WE FRIKEN DID IT!!!!🏁😤😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/zxdmLWDAB3 — Kaden Honeycutt (@KadenWHoneycutt) December 9, 2024

“This was a matter of putting the pieces together. We worked our asses off, and it paid off,” added Honeycutt who won the event on the fifth time of asking.

Now fans can look forward to the 2025 season of the NASCAR Cup Series kicking off at Daytona International Speedway in February next year with the famed Daytona 500.