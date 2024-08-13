“Your Bimbo Wife Decided To…”: Joey Logano Absolved of Risky Pit Road Act After Richmond Heartbreak

Joey Logano has taken a lot of criticism for burning out his tires on pit road in front of Austin Dillon’s family. The Team Penske man was in the lead of the Cup Series race at Richmond when the Richard Childress Racing driver intentionally spun him out on the final lap to take the checkered flag. It’s no surprise that Logano was frustrated and he let his feelings be known on pit road. It warranted an angry reaction from one of the NASCAR officials and a penalty may follow.

Advertisement

Dillon was not impressed by the two-time Cup Series champion. He understood Logano’s frustration but believed there was no reason to do a burnout in front of his family. It was dangerous and slight misjudgment could have resulted in a catastrophic event. On a recent episode of Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast, the driver of the #3 car expressed his disappointment.

Footage of the incident: https://t.co/BDWP5nRWPR — Peter Stratta (@peterstratta) August 12, 2024

“The only thing that did piss me off about Joey was when he came through there, my wife and kid were headed across to get to cross and he revved the engine up right in front of my kid,” he said. “You got to be mad and upset, but do it like in an interview or talk to me about it. You got to be careful on pit road with that type of stuff.”

Logano’s frustration was clear before he even got on pit road as he hurled a slur of expletives on the team radio against Dillon. There will be a lot of tension between the two drivers the next time the Cup Series races, which will be at the Michigan International Speedway.

NASCAR fans slam Dillon’s family after pit road incident

Not everyone blamed the Team Penske star for his pit road antics. A lot of people believe that Dillon’s family should not have been on pit road with the cars still rolling. What made matters worse was the fact that there was a baby among the people Logano revved in front of. “Your bimbo wife decided to bring your baby onto a hot pit road, I think your anger is misguided,” one fan commented. “Why the f**k did anyone think it was ok to take a BABY onto pit road during the cool down lap??? That’s just f****g bonkers,” quipped another.

Dillon’s wife received a lot of flak on social media for getting their kids in the pits before all the cars had come in. “Tell your stupid wife to keep your kids off pit road until all the cars have shut off,” one user opined. “Keep your family off pit road until the cars stop. That was crazy. What did you expect, him kissing your kids?” quipped another.

After the race, the #3 driver held his child in his arms. One fan wrote that he did that so he would not get assaulted by anyone. “He held the kid so no one would punch him. He’s not fooling anybody,” they commented.

While NASCAR’s tire experiment might have been overshadowed by what transpired between drivers on-track, it is safe to say the Cup Series is back in full form after its 2-week-long break.