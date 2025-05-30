Joey Logano Clarifies Why His ‘Win at All Costs’ Mentality Does Not Make Him a Bad Person

Three-time NASCAR Cup champion Joey Logano wants everyone to know he’s not a bad person just because he has a ‘Win at All Costs’ Mentality.

The Team Penske driver told the ‘Stacking Pennies’ podcast on Wednesday that he’s really a good guy. But that personality changes the moment he gets behind the wheel.

And there’s a very good reason for that — and it’s what’s led to Logano earning three Cup championships since 2018, and 37 career Cup wins.

It’s all about his competitive drive, which is mainly seen inside a race car, but also in other parts of his life that are not racing-related.

It’s almost as if Logano flips a switch once his motor comes to life and he starts chasing lap after lap, trying to get the checkered flag.

“Yeah, I just think it’s there,” Logano said. “I just want to win really bad, I don’t want to lose really bad. I think that’s really what it is because the pain of loss is far worse than the victory. It’s true, at least for me.

“When I go out there, I’m like I’m here to win, and there’s nothing. And I’m like that in everything I do. If it’s business I’m like, ‘Yep, we’re out to kill, we’re going to knock them all out of business.’ That’s what it’s like, that’s the goal, it’s to win at all costs, that’s what we’re going to do.”

But really, Logano deep inside is a very caring, religious, and loving individual, particularly to his wife and kids.

“You can have that attitude and not be a bad person,” Logano mentioned. “I think you can still be competitive, but I think you have to be able to go home at the end of the day and be like a normal person, like be a good dad, be a good Christian, be a good husband.

“I also want to be the best at that. It’s a hard balance, but if the goal is just to be the best, period, in everything you do, then it’s pretty simple; it actually simplifies it a little bit.

“Like if you go home, be the best dad you can be at that moment, or the best husband you can be at that moment, and when you go to work, be the best race car driver at that moment. … Let’s try to make it the best or just continue growing it at least with consistent growth,” the Team Penske driver concluded.