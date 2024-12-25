May 21, 2023; North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, USA; Team Owner Richard Childress watches from atop Victory Lane during the All Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“Christmas is almost here!” and Richard Childress Racing, which had a less than stellar 2024 NASCAR Cup season, is setting its sights on a brighter 2025. The team took to their official X handle to spread some festive cheer with a uniquely crafted video message that encapsulated their holiday spirit and ambitions for the upcoming season.

The video offered a picturesque view of the RCR headquarters in Welcome, North Carolina, with a voiceover that gave a poetic touch: “Inside of snowflake like a woolen on your sleeve. There happened a story must seem to believe.”

“Way down in North Carolina nestled in the heart of Lexington by the small town of Welcome, the home of RCR. Ask any RCR employee. And they’ll have this to say: There is no place like welcome around Christmas now.”

“Every window is love, every lamppost was dressed, and the RCR carolers, marched in there, Christmas Eve Earth. The Daytona 500 was fine, the Southern 500 was pleasant and every Coca-Cola sit down. They celebrated success. But every RCR in Bully Moon. from their 12 toes to their snout. They love Christmas to most without a single RCR down.”

NASCAR enthusiasts chimed in on the post with their hopes for Richard Childress Racing and their Christmas wishlist. One fan expressed a heartfelt desire, stating, “For Christmas all i want is a winning car underneath @KyleBusch.”

Echoing the sentiment, another fan said, “Hopefully Santa brings a better running car for next season.”

Another person declared, “The greatest Christmas present would you to give Kyle Busch winning equipment consistently.”

Busch‘s 2024 season was fraught with challenges, underscored by underwhelming car performance and sporadic top finishes, which led to him missing the playoffs and snapping his impressive 19-year streak of wins in the Cup Series.

Additionally, the second driver of the RCR, Austin Dillon’s lone victory of the season was overshadowed by controversy, due to him deliberately wrecking Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin on the final lap of the Richmond race.

RCR is getting ready for a stronger season with personnel changes

In a climacteric move announced in early December, Richard Boswell, previously at the helm for Chase Briscoe with the now-closed Stewart-Haas Racing, is set to take over as crew chief for Austin Dillon’s #3 team at RCR. However, Randall Burnett will maintain his role as Kyle Busch’s crew chief for the upcoming season.

Additionally, RCR is broadening its competitive edge by launching a third Cup team for select races next year, although they have yet to reveal the car number, rumored to be #33. Will Brown, who debuted in the NASCAR Cup Series this year at Sonoma with the #33 car, is among the candidates considered to drive the new entry.

In related news, seasoned journalist Bob Pockrass reported that Andy Street will be stepping up from the Xfinity Series, where he spent three seasons with Austin Hill on the #21 Chevrolet Camaro, to take on the crew chief duties for the #33 car in the Cup Series starting in 2025.