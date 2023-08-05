Joey Logano Happy After Inciting an F-Bomb From NASCAR Rival Kyle Busch on Live TV: “That F**king Lights the Fire Under My A**”

Once teammates, Kyle Busch and Joey Logano’s relationship dynamic took a turn for the worse when in 2017 when they got into an ugly altercation at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Since then, the pair haven’t seen eye-to-eye much. This was once again on display earlier this year during the Clash at the Coliseum with their radio exchanges.

But could things be taking a turn for the good? Are Logano and Busch finally letting go of their differences and moving on? A recent radio exchange between the two may suggest so.

During the recent SRX Series race at Berlin, which Rowdy won, making it 2 in 2 this year for himself in the Tony Stewart-owned series, Logano pulled his leg a little while he was in the booth. This led to a rather hilarious exchange of words between the two rivals, which Logano later claimed he had fun doing.

Joey Logano pulled Kyle Busch’s leg from the booth at Berlin

At one point during the race, Busch got a radio message from Logano in which the 2x Cup champion told his fellow 2x Cup champion, “Kyle Busch, Joey Logano up in the booth, you got me here.”

“Yeah, a little busy,” Busch replied as he tried to maneuver a move on the track. “I could help spot you along, but what I want to know is how hard are you pushing that thing right now? You play the little cat-mouse with Brad (Keselowski) out there. How much you got left?” Logano asked.

“Yeah, definitely a little cat-mouse. Right now you’re just trying to modulate your gap, but you know, hearing you on my radio, that f**king lights the fire under my a**,” Busch replied.

“Well, I’ll stay here as long as you need me,” Logano added.

Joey Logano was pretty happy having fired up Kyle Busch

Soon after his radio message to Busch and his offer to be his spotter, Logano admitted that he found the reaction he incited from Busch pretty fun. Moreover, the Penske driver claimed that nobody had passed Rowdy until he heard Logano’s voice through his ears.

“I love that I can still fire up Kyle. It makes me happy. I don’t know if I got in his head. He didn’t get past all night long until I started talking to him so, I’m sure he doesn’t want to hear me anymore, should just let him go back to work,” Logano said.

But while Logano may have been successful in inciting an F-bomb-laced response from Busch, his maneuvers weren’t enough to stop Busch from winning the race at the end of the night.