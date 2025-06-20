Joey Logano Makes Big Claim About Fans After NASCAR Trip to Mexico: “I Didn’t Know How to Handle It”

NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano is introduced before the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tenn., Sunday, June 1, 2025. | Image credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Denny Hamlin often finds himself thrown as NASCAR’s perennial villain on American soil, Joey Logano seems to have flipped the script south of the border — emerging as a surprisingly popular figure in Mexico, where cheers have replaced the usual chorus of boos.

Amidst the resounding success of NASCAR’s maiden international venture into Mexico, Logano came away with a startling realization: the reach of NASCAR fandom stretches far beyond U.S. borders. Though Daniel Suárez naturally soaked up the hometown spotlight, Logano found himself curiously second in line, albeit ‘from a distance.’

In a recent conversation with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Logano recounted the unexpected fanfare with disbelief and amusement. “These people are passionate. Like, they were die-hard NASCAR fans and knew everybody. Like they knew the whole field. Here’s a surprise for everybody. I’m like the second-most popular driver in Mexico. After Daniel Suárez, I’m a distant second. But I’m second. I didn’t know what to think, guys.”

He went on to describe the moment that left him truly stunned. “I had a little driver intro parade thing they take you around. There is a ton of Shell stuff everywhere. People with signs #22 Joey Logano — all this stuff. People love me here. Don’t know why. I love them too. I really didn’t know what to think. I didn’t know how to handle it. It was a very unique situation for me,” he stated.

“Here’s a surprise for everybody, I’m like the second most popular driver in Mexico.” @JoeyLogano loved the race fans south of the border and they loved him back. Full Hour –> https://t.co/keYsFmunJW pic.twitter.com/4ptEltvnJ5 — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) June 18, 2025

Even last year, when Logano won the Cup Series title, fans were quick to question the championship format, some claiming his crown lacked legitimacy, given that he secured it with an average finish hovering around 17th, the lowest mark for a Cup champion in the modern era.

Despite three Cup titles, two of them in the last three seasons, and 37 career wins under his belt, Logano still wrestles with the same riddle: why do the boos rain down, year after year, no matter the accolades?

Some chalk it up to his aggressive driving style, others to the perceived disconnect between his ruthless on-track persona and ever-composed, smiling face. Then there’s his candor, a double-edged sword that has, more than once, sliced through public sentiment. Case in point: his tirade at teammate and eventual winner Austin Cindric at Talladega earlier this season.

Speaking to SpeedFreaks, Logano echoed the sentiment. “I wish I knew [why he gets booed].” He admitted the backlash might be traced back to how he broke into the sport, mistakes made early on, and the way he handled situations that may have left a lasting impression.

Still, while fan opinions matter, Logano places greater stock in the respect of his people, those who share the garage with him, his crew, and his family. For him, that’s where real validation lies.