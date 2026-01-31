“What Are You Even Thinking?”: NASCAR Veteran Questions Those Asking for the Clash to Be Canceled or Moved

With snowfall and ice besieging Winston-Salem and surrounding communities, NASCAR is facing a genuine challenge ahead of the Clash a the Bowman Gray Stadium, their unofficial season opener, this coming weekend. Last year’s success was tremendous, but weather conditions have put a question mark over this event, with some even asking for the Clash to be cancelled.

Advertisement

The track and its surrounding areas have been blanketed with snow, and although NASCAR is doing everything possible to stage the race, even a slight delay could force the organizers to relocate or cancel it.

Kenny Wallace, an opinionated voice in the NASCAR community called for the authorities to move the Clash to another weekend, despite initially brushing aside storm reports as exaggerated and predicting that the Cook Out Clash would proceed as scheduled. Landon Cassill, however, is perplexed by these suggestions.

Cassill, who spent 12 years in the NASCAR Cup Series and 13 seasons in the Xfinity Series, recently questioned those clamoring to scrap the Clash. As he put it on X, “To everyone out there thinking the Clash should get canceled or moved because of the weather this weekend, seriously, what are you even thinking?”

“We’ve got a legit generational moment here: kicking off the NASCAR season with Cup cars lined up on the grid, snow flurries blowing around, infield getting a light coat of white, and jet dryers blasting the track clear.”

“Imagine crews actually having to shovel and dry the thing just enough to roll cars out, on Live TV. We sit around for rain delays all the time and think nothing of it. Why not do the same for snow? I’m all in. Give me the snow race 2026. Let’s make it happen,” he continued.

To everyone out there thinking the Clash should get canceled or moved because of the weather this weekend: seriously, what are you even thinking?

We’ve got a legit generational moment here: kicking off the NASCAR season with Cup cars lined up on the grid, snow flurries blowing… — landon cassill (@landoncassill) January 30, 2026

Given that NASCAR has already expressed confidence in its cars and Goodyear tires, maintaining that there would be enough grip on the track despite the harsh conditions, and that officials are actively preparing the facility by clearing snow from the surface while balancing safety considerations, Cassill contended that this could represent a watershed moment for the sport.

The reports, sadly, indicate the weather might not improve anytime soon and could deliver snowfall ranging from six to twelve inches between January 30th and 31st. That’s why NASCAR is weighing and continues to evaluate numerous alternatives for this year’s Clash, including potentially staging the exhibition event at its previous venue, Daytona International Speedway.

For now, NASCAR is keeping its options open. Officials are working closely with broadcast partners, teams, and local authorities to determine when racing can safely commence. Preparations at the facility remain ongoing, and conditions are being monitored closely.