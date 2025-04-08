In Rare Public Appearance, Heather Gibbs Confesses Putting Her Money on Denny Hamlin, Opens Up About Son Ty Gibbs’ Struggles

Heather Gibbs, the daughter-in-law of Joe Gibbs, was spotted at the Darlington Raceway on Sunday. She was beaming with a smile that comes only from watching a driver from your team in Victory Lane and your son breaking a curse on the race track. She spoke to reporter Claire B. Lang about her outlook on the day and its outcome.

She said, “My money is on Denny any day of the week. It comes and goes. The pit crew did an amazing job. I mean, all of the guys. At one point, we had three of our cars fighting for 30th!” The relentless pursuit of perfection from the drivers, crew chiefs, and the pit crews left her showering in pride.

Hamlin had won the race following a late caution, and Christopher Bell finished in third place. Her son, Ty Gibbs, finished in ninth place, followed by Chase Briscoe in 28th.

All in all, it was a solid day for Joe Gibbs Racing. It was particularly relieving for Ty and his No. 54 team, considering the struggle they’ve been through since the season began.

It was only at Darlington that he broke into the top 10 for the first time. Before now, his best finish was 13th at Martinsville. Heather said about his issues, “The No. 54 has been a big part of our concern. They’re really battling. It’s fun to see the success come. You know it’s there. We know they have it. So, it’s been awesome.”

How Heather Gibbs stepped into a bigger role at JGR

The death of Coy Gibbs in 2022 is one of the most unfortunate incidents in NASCAR. He passed away hours after Ty won the 2022 Xfinity Series championship.

This left Joe Gibbs Racing’s leadership with a void that Heather was forced to fill. Currently a co-owner of the team, she plays a huge role in making strategic decisions.

She said last year to NBC Sports, “It was an easy transition through a really, really hard time. It was very, almost therapeutic, to be here and be around these people.” However, there did exist the stigma that comes from being the only female leader in a room full of men.

She continued, “The first meeting, I’m looking around, going, ‘Ok, I’m the only female in the room going to most of the ownership meetings. And then I’m like, ‘OK, you’re going to have to get comfortable with being uncomfortable really quickly.’” The team quickly grew around to adapt to her, and she is doing splendidly now.