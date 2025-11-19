Joey Logano’s New Bald Look Has NASCAR Fans Dropping Breaking Bad References

Joey Logano has never shied away from speaking about his battle with alopecia areata, an autoimmune condition that causes patchy hair loss. For years, the three-time Cup Series champion has been candid about living with it, first sharing how it began with small bald spots on the back of his head, and later revealing that he used a hair system to maintain his usual youthful look. But this week, Logano turned heads for a different reason.

During a public appearance in Huntersville to inaugurate Town1, a new master-planned community ready to reshape how residents live, Logano debuted a completely bald look. He made a grand entrance, jumping his truck over the ceremonial mound before the groundbreaking officially began. Yet, what stole the spotlight wasn’t the stunt, but his clean-shaven head.

Fans quickly caught on, posting screenshots of the moment on Reddit. And while Logano has weathered plenty of commentary about his hair in the past, this time the reaction leaned overwhelmingly positive.

One fan quipped, “My name is Walter Hartwell White,” comparing him to the iconic TV Series Breaking Bad’s protagonist, played by actor Bryan Cranston. Another joked about the camera framing: “The way the mobile crop on this adds to the reveal.” Others also leaned into humor about his new style. “Going with the aerodynamic look,” one wrote.

Another simply speculated, “I guess he got tired of whatever hair growth thing he was using and just went ‘f**k’ it.”

Alopecia areata, which affects an estimated 6.8 million Americans, has no definitive cure, though many people experience partial or full regrowth over time. For Logano, the diagnosis came as an unexpected blow when he was just 29. Even elite athletes aren’t immune to the human issues that life throws their way.

In early 2023, Logano stunned fans when he arrived at the season opener sporting a full head of jet-black hair, courtesy of a treatment partnership that was even promoted in the grandstands. It marked a big transformation for the driver, who had undergone a procedure between his 2022 championship win and the following season.

Though he never confirmed whether it involved implants, he openly celebrated how it boosted his confidence and public image. Now, with his clean-shaven look, the Team Penske driver has come full circle, embracing authenticity over appearance. Whether by choice or circumstance, the Logano seems content steering into his new look.