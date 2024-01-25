NASCAR Auction: Bill Elliott’s racecar fetches surprising price

Bill Elliott doesn’t race in NASCAR anymore, but that hasn’t curbed even an iota from his fame game in the sport. In his 828 starts throughout his long and illustrious career, the Hall of Fame inductee has amassed 44 wins, which places him 16th on all-time wins. Elliott’s popularity hence knows no bounds.

And that is evident from the fact that his 2000 Ford Taurus was sold off at the Barrett-Jackson auction for a whopping $55,000. According to reports, Elliot had recorded a practice lap time of 38.065 and a speed of 189.15 mph back in 2000. However, in the same race in August at Michigan International Speedway, he crashed the car while driving it.

The 16-time most popular driver raced this special edition 25th Anniversary car in his last season as a team owner, as at the end of the 2000 season, he would be selling his team Elliot-Marino Motorsports to Ray Evernham, the founder of Evernham Motorsports. Following that, Elliott started racing the #9 Dodge Intrepid. Needless to say, the Ford Taurus racecar is not just any other car; it’s a piece of history itself.

What is Bill Elliott up to these days?

You can take a racer away from a racetrack, but you can never take the racetrack away from the mind of a racer. And Elliott is a true racer at heart. This 68-year-old NASCAR just doesn’t understand the concept of retirement.

In 2021, the man nicknamed “Awesome Bill from Dawsonville” participated full-time in Tony Stewart’s Superstar Racing Experience series, where he won his first heat race at Nashville. Later on, he ended up clinching a third-place finish in the main event as his son, Chase Elliott took home the win.

The following year, he came back to the SRX roster for two races alongside NASCAR stalwarts like Matt Kenseth, Ryan Newman, Greg Biffle, Bobby Labonte, and, of course, Stewart himself. Looking at his itch to race, it wouldn’t be surprising to witness this legend take part in more races in the years to come.