Joey Logano’s Transformative Huntersville Project Takes Another Step Toward Fruition

Joey Logano might not have defended his Cup Series title in 2025, but he is set to take home a big victory in the offseason. The Team Penske superstar got involved in a massive $255 million mixed-use development project called ‘Town 1’ back in 2023. He owns one-third of the 70.5-acre land on which the project was to come up in Huntersville and inevitably latched onto it as an investor.

As per the latest news from the area, he broke ground for the project along with Huntersville officials and marked the beginning of construction this week. Town 1, situated off Hambright Road near Interstate 77, will have apartments, offices, parks, restaurants, townhomes, and commercial stores. Logano is more than happy to contribute to this large-scale development.

He told the press, “This originally was just a place all about fun. And really, we don’t want that to change, right? This is a place where my friends and I would come out after work and ride four-wheelers and have a good time. And now it’s going to be a place where you’ll be able to live, work, play, eat, and have a good time in just a different way.”

When Logano bought the site in his early 20s, as a young driver, he had no such vision for it. His only purpose was to use it recreationally, and he did do that. But then, he decided that it was time for it to be something else. For it to serve a greater purpose. And so, he decided to become a partner in Town 1 when the proposal came up. But his involvement doesn’t stop there.

The Joey Logano Foundation’s part in Town 1

Logano has impacted several lives through the Joey Logano Foundation over the years. In Town 1, he saw an opportunity where he could do that more. And so, he pledged $500,000 towards ensuring that some of the affordable housing units that are to come up will be used for foster families and graduates earning 50% of the median income over the next 15 years.

The driver strongly believes that it is not only the championships and accolades he collects on the race track that will right his legacy, but also the goodwill he earns in society. Based on the initiatives he is getting into, he is certainly on the right path towards building a strong lineage for himself, be it on the track or off it.